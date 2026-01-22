MACOM To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On February 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its first quarter ended January 2, 2026, before market open on Thursday, February 5, 2026. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 5, 2026 hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please visit MACOM's Investor Relations Website to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit .

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Stephen Ferranti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: ...