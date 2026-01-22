Etihad A380s Returning To Pre-Pandemic Frequencies On Key International Routes

Dhaka: Etihad Airways is expanding its Airbus A380 operations in 2026, matching pre-pandemic levels to cater to the growing demand for high-end leisure and business travel. The aircraft will return to a higher daily frequency on several key international routes, with up to seven daily departures from Abu Dhabi.

The Gulf carrier confirmed it will fly the superjumbo to London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Singapore, and Toronto throughout the year, and to Tokyo Narita from June to November, starting June 17, replacing the A350-1000.

Etihad's A380 fleet features a four-class seating layout with a total of 486 seats. Each unit is fitted with 11 The Residence suites and first-class apartments, 70 business class, and 405 economy class seats. The airline claims this layout offers travelers an unparalleled level of comfort and choice.

Before the pandemic, Etihad operated a fleet of 10 active Airbus A380s. Now, it stands at eight, with one in storage and another scrapped in 2025. The eighth jet has just returned from long-term storage at Tarbes, France, and following a comprehensive maintenance check, it will be deployed on scheduled services from June.

The airline's resurgent A380 fleet is expected to remain in service through the next decade, with the ninth and final aircraft scheduled to return later in 2026 for daily flights to another Asian destination, likely Seoul, from January 2027.

