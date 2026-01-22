Lion Rock Completes Phase 1 Drill Program At Volney Project, South Dakota
|Hole Number
|Target
|Length (m)
|VOL25-001
|Gold
|402
|VOL25-002
|Gold
|312
|VOL25-003
|Gold
|153
|VOL25-004
|Lithium
|141
|VOL25-005
|Lithium
|19
|VOL25-006
|Gold
|363
|VOL25-007
|Lithium
|240
|VOL25-008
|Lithium
|258
|VOL25-009
|Lithium & Gold
|270
|VOL25-010
|Lithium & Gold
|246
|VOL25-011
|Lithium & Gold
|354
|VOL25-012
|Lithium & Gold
|255
|VOL25-013
|Lithium & Gold
|216
|VOL25-014
|Gold
|173
|VOL25-015
|Lithium
|216
About the Volney Project
The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region ( Figure 2 ). The Homestake Mine in the Black Hills produced more than 40 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold producers in North American history.1 The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite which remains untested at depth. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.
Figure 2. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.
About Lion Rock Resources Inc.
Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.
On Behalf of the Board
R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer
O: 604-678-5308
E: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
1James Norton, 1974, Gold in the Black Hills, South Dakota, and how new deposits might be found, USGS Publications Warehouse
