Jordan Ranks 3Rd At Arab Level, 29Th Globally In AI Adoption Index

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) --Jordan ranked third among Arab countries and 29th globally in the Artificial Intelligence Adoption Index among the working-age population, out of 147 economies covered by the report, according to the AI Diffusion Report issued by Microsoft's Institute for AI Economics for the second half of 2025.A statement by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Thursday said Jordan recorded an AI usage rate of 27% among the working-age population, up from 25.4% in the first half of 2025.The figure exceeds the global average of 16.3 percent, which reflects "sustained" growth in AI adoption.The index measures the share of actual users of AI tools among the working-age population, based on telemetry data from Microsoft platforms rather than opinion-based surveys.Statistical adjustments are applied to account for differences in internet penetration, operating systems, and population density, ensuring fair cross-country comparisons.At the Arab level, the United Arab Emirates topped the index globally with a usage rate of 64%, while Qatar ranked among the world's top ten at 38.3%, while Jordan followed with 27%, outperforming several Arab countries.The report noted countries with "strong digital readiness and advanced" technological infrastructure record higher levels of AI usage.To achieve the desired goals, it said steps to expand internet access, develop digital skills, and increase investment in advanced technologies are key drivers of higher adoption rates.According to the statement, Jordan's advanced performance in the 2025 index reflects a "steady" upward trend in the use of AI technologies within the labor market, underscoring the Kingdom's ability to keep pace with global technological shifts and enhance its digital competitiveness regionally and internationally.