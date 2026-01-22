Sharjah Brings Science, Policy, And Youth Together To Tackle Plastic Pollution With Panel And Greenpeace MENA Documentary Screening At AUS

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - 22 January, 2026: From university laboratories to coastal communities, the plastic pollution crisis is revealing itself in new and alarming ways. In an effort to bring scientific research, lived experience, and policy dialogue together under one roof, an expert panel, a screening of the new Greenpeace MENA documentary 'A Sea of Plastic', and an exhibition was held at the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

Co-organized by Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and AUS, building on the collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) with contributions from Goumbook social enterprise, the discussions took place as Phase 2 of the United Arab Emirates' nationwide plastics ban rolled out, which came into effect this month.

Addressing regional policies and enforcement challenges, the discussions delved into the latest scientific research on microplastics testing and health implications, youth-led initiatives and citizen science, and the role of advocacy in shaping effective public policy. The event also featured the launch of a competition, Design for Change: Waste to Value Challenge, encouraging students to turn waste materials into scalable, practical design solutions that support sustainability, innovation, and creative responses to the plastic pollution crisis.

This event takes place amid national and regional efforts to address the plastic pollution crisis, as international negotiations toward a strong and ambitious Global Plastics Treaty continue.

