Abacus Global Management Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in the TD Securities 2026 Canadian Financial Services Conference, taking place at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto, Ontario on January 30, 2026.

Abacus will also participate in the 11th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Members of Abacus management will participate in one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout both conferences.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

