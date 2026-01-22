Female Representation In STEM Highest In India, Workforce Participation Lags: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Even though India has outpaced many developed countries in terms of gender equality in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, the lesser participation of women in the workforce remains a concern, according to a report.

The report by EY India highlighted progressive policies and industry interventions that led to the advancement of women in STEM fields.

However, it also highlighted systemic challenges that continue to affect higher numbers in the workforce, especially in leadership positions. It called for multifaceted efforts to bridge the gender gap.

Citing education as the cornerstone for women's rise in STEM education, the report mentioned the vital role of government initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Vigyan Jyoti, and the Pragati Scholarship in increasing female enrollment in STEM education.

“India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has further emphasised skill-based learning and inclusivity, laying the groundwork for a more diverse and competitive workforce. Several corporates have also supported female enrollment in STEM courses through earmarked scholarships under their CSR programmes to encourage more women to pursue STEM courses,” Aashish Kasad, National Leader - Chemicals and Agriculture sector, EY India.

“As a result, India now exceeds global averages in female STEM graduates. However, there remains a stark gap between education and employment, with many women not transitioning into STEM careers,” she added.

Kasad attributed the STEM gap to“unconscious bias and workplace culture, where women in STEM face unequal pay and limited leadership opportunities; work-life balance pressures, lack of mentorship and networking, and restricted access to crucial career progression support”.

The report cited the 2024 LinkedIn dataset, where women represented 41.2 per cent of the overall workforce, with sectors such as retail/e-commerce, healthcare, pharma, and IT, leading the way in hiring STEM-qualified women. It pointed to a positive momentum toward bridging gender disparities in these industries.

The report noted that many corporate-led initiatives are now providing resources offering career support and mentorship programmes, helping women navigate challenges in STEM careers and achieve professional goals.

“Addressing gender diversity in STEM can unlock immense potential for innovation and economic growth for the country,” said Kasad.

She added that fostering an inclusive environment, encouraging mentorship, and challenging societal stereotypes can be crucial to boost the share of women in STEM careers in India.

Kasad called for“continued efforts in policymaking, corporate leadership, and societal transformation” to help shape the future of STEM careers for women.