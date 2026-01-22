Football: Former India And East Bengal Defender Ilyas Pasha Passes Away Aged 61

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Former India defender Ilyas Pasha died on Thursday following a long illness, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed, expressing condolences on his passing. He was 61 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

Pasha, a dedicated and soft-spoken footballer, built a notable career in the defensive position that requires resilience and composure. Mainly playing as a right wing-back, he was known for his precise timing, calm attitude, and sharp game awareness. Unfazed under pressure, Pasha's disciplined positioning and careful tackles made life difficult for opposing left wingers, giving his goalkeepers more confidence.

At the international level, Ilyas Pasha made his senior India debut on January 27, 1987, against Bulgaria in the Nehru Cup at Kozhikode. He earned a total of eight international caps, participating in two Nehru Cup tournaments (1987 and 1991), the 1991 SAF Games, and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Pasha started his football career at Vinayaka Football Club in Vyalikaval, north Bengaluru, where he lived. His strong performances led to a transfer to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s, marking his rise to the national stage. From 1987, he regularly played for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy, participating in tournaments in Kolkata in 1987, Quilon (now Kollam) in 1988, and Guwahati in 1989. His standout performance in Guwahati was notable, although Karnataka narrowly missed reaching the final. Additionally, he secured two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995.

Building on his domestic successes, Pasha was signed by Mohammedan Sporting, where he further boosted his reputation by winning the Sait Nagjee Trophy and the Nizam Gold Cup in 1989. He later transferred to East Bengal, marking the most significant phase of his club career.

As a key player for the iconic red and gold from the early 1990s until the end of the decade, Pasha was central to one of the club's most successful periods. He served as captain during the 1993-94 season and was a trusted figure under the late coach Subhas Bhowmick.

With the Red and Gold Brigade, he secured the Calcutta Football League title five times (1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998), the IFA Shield five times (1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, 1997), and the Durand Cup four times (1990, 1991, 1993, 1995). His collection of trophies also includes two Rovers Cups (1990, 1994), the Federation Cup (1996), the historic Wai Wai Cup in Kathmandu (1993), Airlines Trophy titles in 1990, 1992, 1995, 1997, the Bordoloi Trophy (1992), ATPA Shield (1992), Kalinga Cup (1993), McDowell Trophy (1995, 1997), and the Super Cup in 1996-97 season.

He was part of East Bengal's renowned triple crown-winning team in 1990 and served as captain when they won their first international title at the Wai Wai Cup in 1993. He also captained East Bengal during their impressive 6-2 win against Iraq's Al Zawraa SC in the 1993-94 Asian Cup Winners' Cup. In 2012, he received a special Lifetime Achievement Award from East Bengal.

The AIFF expressed its condolences to the Indian football community over the passing of Pasha, a defender known for his calmness and reliability, and recognised his enduring impact on the sport.