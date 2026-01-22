403
California Governor Newsom claims White House blocked his Davos speech
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that his planned speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was blocked by the White House, according to statements from his office.
Newsom’s press team said he had been invited by Fortune, the WEF’s media partner, to speak at the USA House event—an official US venue in Davos—but that his opportunity to address the gathering was allegedly canceled by White House officials.
Highlighting the unusual nature of the situation, Newsom posted on a US-based social media platform: “California was just denied at the USA House. Last we checked, California is part of USA.”
His office told international media that Fortune had announced the session weeks in advance, but the program was abruptly canceled shortly before his speech. Officials reportedly said the afternoon session “did not align with their afternoon programming” featuring another elected official, and Newsom was instead offered a slot at an evening reception.
A White House spokeswoman made disparaging remarks about Newsom, calling him a “third-rate governor” and questioning why he was in Switzerland rather than focusing on state issues.
She did not clarify the administration’s role in the cancellation or explain why Newsom was denied entry.
