TN: Congress Leader Sparks Row, Comments On TVK's 'Whistle' Symbol

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy has once again stirred political unease in Tamil Nadu, with a social media post seen as endorsing actor-turned-politician Vijay and his fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite the Congress high command's clear directive to remain aligned with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Chakravarthy, whose earlier remarks had already irked the DMK for allegedly promoting TVK and Vijay - despite the latter's sharp criticism of the DMK government and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin - found himself back in the spotlight after the Election Commission of India allotted the 'Whistle' as TVK's election symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Soon after the symbol was announced, Chakravarthy joined TVK supporters in celebrating the development.

In a post on X, he wrote:“The whistle has been blown for the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu. All political parties are ready.”

The remark quickly drew attention within political circles, as it appeared to contradict the Congress leadership's official position. The

post assumes significance in the backdrop of explicit instructions from the Congress high command, including leader Rahul Gandhi, that party leaders in Tamil Nadu should refrain from making comments that could fuel speculation about alliances.

The Congress has repeatedly stated that it will continue as part of the DMK-led alliance in the state. Adding to the intrigue, Chakravarthy's recent one-on-one meeting with Vijay at TVK's Pattinapakkam office in Chennai had already triggered intense speculation that sections within the Congress might be exploring a possible realignment away from the DMK.

While no official confirmation emerged from either side, the optics of the meeting and subsequent social media remarks have kept political observers guessing.

Seeking to put an end to the speculation, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai said the party was strictly adhering to the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“The AICC has issued clear guidelines, and alliance discussions are being carried out accordingly. There is no need to create unnecessary confusion,” he said.

The 'Whistle' symbol allotted to TVK is not without precedent. It was earlier used by actor Prakash Raj, who contested as an independent candidate in Karnataka in 2019, and by the late actor Mayilsamy, who contested as an independent in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Assembly elections.

With the 2026 polls drawing closer, Chakravarthy's remarks underline the growing political churn in Tamil Nadu-and the delicate balancing act the Congress faces within the DMK-led alliance.