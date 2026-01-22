403
HEMPTY's Golf & Gift, LLC Debuts Patented TURF CAPSTM At PPAI Expo 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift, LLC made a powerful impact at PPAI Expo 2026 with the official launch of TURF CAPSTM, a patented new promotional headwear product that quickly became one of the most talked-about innovations on the show floor.
Introduced to promotional products distributors from across the country, TURF CAPSTM earned overwhelming praise for their originality, visual impact, and broad market appeal. Distributors consistently described TURF CAPSTM as one of the best, most innovative, and unique new promotional items unveiled at the Expo.
Featuring a patented artificial-turf brim, TURF CAPSTM are designed to stand out instantly while delivering strong branding opportunities for a wide range of applications. The product resonated strongly with distributors serving golf charity tournaments, sponsored sporting events, and brand activations across football, baseball, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, tennis, and more. In addition, TURF CAPSTM generated significant interest among lawn, turf, and landscape companies seeking a memorable and category-relevant promotional solution.
“TURF CAPSTM are a true conversation starter,” said Rich Butler, Managing Director from HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift.“The response at PPAI Expo confirmed what we believed from day one-distributors are looking for fresh, patent-protected products that break through the noise and give their clients something genuinely different.”
With their combination of patented design, novelty appeal, and practical wear ability, TURF CAPSTM position HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift, LLC at the forefront of innovation in promotional headwear, offering distributors a distinctive new product poised for success across sports, events, and outdoor-focused brands.
About HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift, LLC
HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift, LLC, a member of PPAI & SAGE, designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative, patented promotional products exclusively for the promotional products industry, with a focus on originality, quality, and strong brand impact.
For more information about TURF CAPSTM, contact HEMPTY'S Golf & Gift, LLC or visit your authorized promotional products distributor.
