Minister Of Justice And Minister Of State For Cabinet Affairs Meets Belgium Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE Eugene Crijns.
The meeting discussed legal and judicial cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Belgium, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.
