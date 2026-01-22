The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Indiana Industrial Asset Leased To Renewal By Andersen

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant industrial property leased to Renewal by Andersen located at 3633 Miller Drive in Plymouth, Indiana for $4,200,000.

The 25,420 square-foot property is strategically located off US Highway 30, approximately midway between Chicago and Fort Wayne, benefiting from high visibility and accessibility. The property is surrounded by tenants including Hershey, Hoosier Tires, Pioneer, Indiana Wheel Company, Valmont Industries, and several others. Additionally, there are over 37,000 people living within a ten-mile radius. Those of which earn an average household income of $91,000.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a Midwest-based developer, and the buyer was a private investor in a 1031-exchange.

Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window and door replacement division of Andersen Corporation, was founded in 1995 to deliver a superior, customer-focused experience for homeowners across the United States. Headquartered in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, with nearly 100 retail locations nationwide, the company builds on Andersen's 120-year legacy of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. With over 10 million windows installed, Renewal by Andersen has grown into one of the largest replacement window companies in the U.S.

“The property was built in 2023 and benefits from its location on a three acre parcel off of US-30” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“The property is strategically positioned between Chicago and Fort Wayne, serving as a key distribution hub for installers throughout Northwest Indiana.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

###