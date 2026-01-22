Ukraine's Forces Strike Multiple Russian Air Defense Sites, Tamanneftegaz Oil Terminal
As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, on the night of January 22, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal (Volna, Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.
The strike hit the target, causing explosions and a fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
In addition, several targets in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea were struck. Hits were recorded on the following radar stations: 59N6-E Protivnik-GE (Libknehtivka), 55Zh6 Nebo-U (Yevpatoria), 55Zh6M Nebo-M (Rusakivka).
The level of damage is being clarified.
Furthermore, several objects in other temporarily occupied territories were hit, including: a UAV storage facility (Novohryhorivka, Kherson region), command and observation post of a company of the 76th Air Assault Division and concentrations of enemy personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (Selydove, Donetsk region)
Updated information confirms the strike on an enemy ammunition depot of the 101st Separate Materiel-Technical Support Brigade (Debaltseve, Donetsk Region), which caused a large-scale detonation.Read also: Drones attack three oil tankers in Black Sea - Reuters
As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 30th Marine Corps showed how they struck the dispatch center of a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.
