Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat Meets NATO Deputy Secretary General

Qabil Ashirov

On 22 January 2026, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Radmila Šekerinska, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, at a bilateral meeting in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the discussion focused on the current and prospective agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO within the framework of partnership, the ongoing work under partnership mechanisms, and broader regional and international security issues.

Both sides highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's collaboration with NATO, noting that the dialogue and mutual activities carried out under the existing partnership contribute positively to regional security. Opportunities for cooperation in mine clearance, cybersecurity, and other fields were also explored.

Minister Bayramov's briefing emphasized Azerbaijan's experience participating in NATO peace-support operations and missions, its active support for processes in Afghanistan, ongoing defense reforms, and efforts to ensure adaptability in security and defense structures. The visit of NATO member states' permanent representatives to Azerbaijan in November of last year was also warmly recalled.

The meeting further addressed the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, diplomatic efforts to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the region, confidence-building measures, agreements reached during the Washington Summit on 8 August, and the prospects for peace. Regional transportation and connectivity projects were also discussed in detail.

Finally, the parties exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the commitment to continued cooperation and dialogue.