Abitibi Metals Continues To Expand High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization In The Western Down-Plunge, Highlighted By 12.83% Cueq Over 5M
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|CuEq (%) 2
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Zn (%)
|CuEq (%) Spot 4
|1274-17-245W2b
|755.3
|759
|3.7
|1.55
|0.36
|0.11
|0.89
|0.11
|2.01
|1274-17-269-W4
|760.5
|768
|7.5
|0.47
|0.39
|0.09
|1,18
|0.01
|0.61
|1274-17-269-W6
|882
|884
|2
|2.65
|2.55
|0.09
|3.95
|0.03
|3.36
|and
|913
|932
|19
|3.59
|1.76
|2.16
|3.37
|0.02
|5.07
|incl.
|916
|921
|5
|12.83
|6.15
|7.93
|9.5
|0.03
|18.15
|1274-25-374
|1077
|1089
|12
|0.44
|0.41
|0.02
|1.5
|0.01
|0.56
|and
|1117
|1121
|4
|0.79
|0.72
|0.04
|3.68
|0.05
|1.02
|1274-25-374W1
|1124
|1154
|30
|0.51
|0.07
|0.12
|2,79
|0.87
|0.57
|incl.
|1129
|1131
|2
|2.04
|0,06
|0.34
|9.7
|4.49
|2.12
|1274-25-374-W2
|1141.5
|1147
|5.5
|1.34
|0.01
|0.06
|78.91
|2.35
|1.88
|and
|1195
|1233
|38
|0.66
|0.16
|0.09
|5.54
|1.08
|0.75
|incl.
|1203.5
|1212.1
|8.6
|1.31
|0.25
|0.26
|8.92
|2.17
|1.48
|incl.
|1230
|1232
|2
|1.03
|0.77
|0.16
|17.4
|0.08
|1.42
Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates that the mineralized lens' true width generally corresponds to 50% to 85% of the core length.
Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $20.00/oz Ag and $2,500/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.
Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the "including" intervals, allowing for up to three consecutive samples below cut-off grade.
Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.00/lb Cu, $1.35/lb Zn, $48.00/oz Ag and $3,900/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.
Discussion of Results:
The intercept announced today in Hole 1274-17-269W6 reinforces the robust continuity observed within the highest-grade portion of the Western Copper-Gold Zone. This high-grade area now extends vertically over approximately 250 m, and between 700 m to 950 m vertical depth, and laterally over approximately 500 m, between Hole 1274-24-350 and Hole 1274-16-236, where it remains open to the west. The first hole of the Phase 4 program has commenced and is targeting this western extension, located approximately 160 m west of Hole 1274-25-373W1. Mineralization in Hole 1274-17-269W6 is consistent with the typical Copper Stringer Zone, characterized by chalcopyrite stringers within a strongly chloritized envelope affecting felsic tuffs.
Figure 1: Plan map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Longitudinal section looking north with results from the current release
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Core picture 12.83% CuEq (6.15% Cu, 7.93 g/t Au) over 5.0 metres in hole 1274-17-269W6
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Phase 3 Drill Hole Information
|Hole ID
|UTM East
|UTM North
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Start (m)
|End (m)
|1274-17-245W2b
|652195
|5513603
|-173.4
|202.2
|-45
|531
|933
|1274-17-269W4
|652520
|5513714
|-60.9
|178.2
|-60
|370
|900
|1274-17-269W6
|652521
|5513706
|-74.1
|178.5
|-59
|385.3
|1179
|1274-25-374
|652651
|5512815
|271.6
|345.5
|-78
|0
|1197
|1274-25-374W1
|652651
|5512989
|-216.3
|0.8
|-57
|522
|1321.5
|1274-25-374W2
|652651
|5512979
|-201.0
|4.3
|-60
|504
|1401
Note 1: Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number in the table above
QAQC
The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half, sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all 4-Acid digestion and multi element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30 g are routinely used though 50 g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCL and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12 mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and as such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.
Qualified Person
Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.
About Abitibi Metals Corp:
Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.
The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base:
- Indicated: 11.3Mt at 2.13% CuEq (1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) Inferred: 7.2Mt at 2.21% CuEq (1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag).
The B26 project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.
In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 m (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 ms (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.
About SOQUEM:
SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025
Forward-looking statement:
This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.
