403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Halts Joining Gaza Peace Board Over Russian Possible Involvement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said on Thursday that the UK will put the brakes on signing the US-proposed Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip over the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking to the BBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Cooper said, "There's a huge amount of work to do, we won't be one of the signatories today.
"Because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace on Ukraine," she indicated.
She added, "We will have continuing international discussions including with our allies."
Us President Donald Trump, who will host the signing ceremony in Davos, claimed that Putin had accepted the invitation to join the initiative, but the latter did not confirm with Russia still exploring the issue.
Beyond the issue of joining the board, UK-US relations have been rocky due to numerous issues, including Trump's threatening tariffs against allies in Europe over the US intention to control Greenland, in which he says was crucial to meet the threats posed by Russia and China. (end)
gta
Speaking to the BBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Cooper said, "There's a huge amount of work to do, we won't be one of the signatories today.
"Because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace on Ukraine," she indicated.
She added, "We will have continuing international discussions including with our allies."
Us President Donald Trump, who will host the signing ceremony in Davos, claimed that Putin had accepted the invitation to join the initiative, but the latter did not confirm with Russia still exploring the issue.
Beyond the issue of joining the board, UK-US relations have been rocky due to numerous issues, including Trump's threatening tariffs against allies in Europe over the US intention to control Greenland, in which he says was crucial to meet the threats posed by Russia and China. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment