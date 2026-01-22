Woman Found Dead In Srinagar Home Domestic Help Absconding: Police

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A 65-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in the Nowshera area of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the domestic help, who is suspected of killing her.

An official said that the woman was found dead inside her home and upon receiving the information, a police team from Police Station Soura rushed to the spot.

He said that her body was shifted to SKIMS Soura for medico-legal formalities.“Preliminary investigation reveals that a domestic help, a resident of Assam, is suspected to have committed the crime and fled from the spot,” he said.

The woman has been identified as Rashida Begum (65) wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo of Mud Bagh.