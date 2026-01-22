Indian Army Showcases Weapons, Capabilities At 'Know Your Army' Campaign In Agartala

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 22 (IANS) In the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations, the Albert Ekka Brigade, which fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector, on Thursday, conducted a "Know Your Army" campaign in Agartala.

A Defence Spokesman said that as part of the campaign, a weapons and equipment display was organised at the Albert Ekka War Memorial to familiarise citizens, especially the youth, with the Indian Army's ethos, capabilities and commitment to nation-building.

The event aimed at fostering greater awareness and strengthening the connection between the Army and the civilian population.

A wide range of modern military weapons and systems were showcased during the display.

"Army personnel explained the operational aspects, features and significance of the equipment on display, generating keen interest among the visitors," the Spokesman said.

An interactive session with Army personnel formed the key highlight of the event, during which students and members of the general public engaged directly with soldiers to learn about life in the Army, training standards, discipline and career opportunities.

The interaction inspired many young minds and further strengthened military-civil bonding, officials said.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, local residents and visitors, who appreciated the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of the Indian Army and its dedication to safeguarding the nation.

The Albert Ekka Brigade continues to undertake such outreach initiatives to promote patriotism, awareness and mutual trust between the Army and the citizens it proudly serves.

Highlighting its strength, professionalism and commitment to national security, the Brigade had last week organised a similar weapons and equipment display at the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) in Agartala, with the objective of motivating young minds and fostering a spirit of patriotism and nation-building among students.

Meanwhile, the Defence Spokesman said that the Albert Ekka Brigade has a distinguished history, having fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector.

The Brigade has the unique distinction of having earned two of the highest gallantry awards in war and peacetime, including the only Param Vir Chakra awarded during the 1971 war.

The Brigade has recently relocated to the Agartala Military Station, a move of special significance as it was launched into Operation Cactus Lily during the 1971 war from the Agartala sector.

The Spokesman added that the Albert Ekka Brigade played a pivotal role in the Battle of Gangasagar, near the Tripura border, during the 1971 war.

During the battle, Lance Naik Albert Ekka of the 14th Guards made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bunker that could have threatened Agartala.

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.