Threat To Woman Official: K'taka High Court Dismisses Cong Leader's Plea To Quash FIR In Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Rajeev Gowda seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the use of alleged abusive language and threats delivered over the phone to a woman Municipal Commissioner over the removal of a banner in Sidlaghatta town.

The Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on Thursday.

Accused Rajeev Gowda had contested the last Assembly elections from Sidlaghatta and he is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has filed objections to Gowda's petition seeking bail before the Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Chikkaballapur. An interim bail plea was submitted to the court on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rapped Rajeev Gowda in connection with the case and questioned the government for not booking him under serious charges.

A High Court Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna pulled up the petitioner, Rajeev Gowda, while hearing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in the case. Rajeev Gowda is currently absconding, and the petition was filed through his advocate.

The High Court questioned why BNS Sections 71 (serious sexual offences against women and children) and 79 (words, sounds, gestures or objects intended to insult a woman's modesty or intrude upon her privacy) were not invoked against the accused, despite him allegedly using foul language against a woman officer.

“Does the petitioner have no respect for women? How is it possible for the petitioner to speak in this manner? Words cannot be taken back once they are spoken. A loose tongue can destroy everything,” the Bench observed.

The court further remarked that even tendering an apology would not rectify the mindset that caused the hurt. The Bench reserved the matter for orders and adjourned the case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday recommended the suspension of Rajeev Gowda in connection with a case. The incident made national news and caused severe embarrassment to the ruling party in the state.

The party stated,“In this matter, the statements made by Rajeev Gowda have been widely circulated in the media, causing serious embarrassment to the party and its leadership. The KPCC President has taken serious note of the issue and has directed that the matter of suspending Rajeev Gowda, Sidlaghatta, from the party be referred to the KPCC Discipline Committee,” Chandrashekhar stated.

“In this background, you are hereby directed, as per the instructions of the KPCC President, to examine the matter in accordance with established procedures and rules and to take immediate action to suspend him from the party,” he said.