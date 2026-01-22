Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone

403
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) DIGE–T – President Trump pulled a predictable U-turn on his latest tariff threats yesterday, sending stocks charging higher, allowing the dollar to regain composure, and knocking metals a touch. A busy data docket now awaits today.
–HERE WE STAND – TACO!!!
Five days was all it took this time as, yesterday, President Trump formally and predictably unwound the tariff threats made over the issue of G‘eenland, after ’ ‘very productive’ meeting with NATO Sec Gen Rutte, during which agreement was reached on a ‘framewo’k’ regarding both Greenland, and ‘he ‘High’North’ more generally. While further talks will take place on the specifics of that deal, those particulars matter little to financial markets. The crux of the matter is that, undeniably, geopolitical risk has been taken down several notches on the back of this news.
Yet again, we see an exampl‘ of the ‘Art ’f the Deal’ playing ’ut‘ as Trump’s ‘escala’e to de-escalate’ tactics bear fruit once more, as outlandish threats create leverage, and thus space for a dea’ to be agreed. You’d expect mark’t participants would’ve grown wise to this by now, yet the hysteria and hyperbole seen over the last few days suggests that very much is not the case.
Predictably, equities gained ground strongly on the back of the aforementioned headlines, with gains seen across Wall St, and with small caps not‘bly outperforming. The ⦣8217;path of least resistance’ continues to lead higher, in my mind, with new highs likely to be seen very soon indeed. Recall that the underlying bull case has been and remains a robust one (solid earnings, macro data holding up well, looser mon’tary/fiscal backdrops thru ’26). What we saw this weeks was participants simply trimming exposure on the back of geopolitical noise. Now the volume of that noise is being dialled down, we can dial up our risk exposure again, and th’t is exactly the dynamic that’s starting to play out.
As for havens, such as Treasuries and precious metals, some wind did come out of their sails yesterday, with an unwind of recently placed momentum trades not helping much here either.
That said, my bias remains towards a continued steepening of the Treasury curve, as the Trump Admin‘are all se’ to continue with the ‘run it hot’ approach, not least with both Bessent and Lutnick touting 5% GDP growth i’ recent remarks. With that in mind, I’d be buying the dip in metals too, not only on that basis, but also amid continued solid demand from reserve allocators who are still seeking to diversify their holdings. I maintain my view for $5,000/oz in gold and $100/oz in silver, though given how crowded longs are here, some fairly significant profit taking is likely to be seen as and when spot gets to those round numbers. Though the bull case needs no explaining at this stage, fresh longs may want to wait for a small pullback before entering the fray, given how the balance of risk currently tilts.
As for the FX space, now that geopolitical noi’e is being dialled down significantly, I’d expect participants to re-focus on what remains a solid underlying picture for the greenback, especially with US growth set to considerably outpace that of peers this year. Dips in the buck are a buy for me.
Summing up– what has this charade taught us? In short – ignore the hysteria, ignore the hyperbole, cut out the noise, and focus on what matters. The bloke wrote a book on’how he makes deals, for goodness' sake, there…#8217;s really no excuse not to have understood Trump’s methods, and to over-react every time, by now.
LOOK AHEAD – As the dust settles on geopolitical issues, we can turn towards what is actually quite a busy docket today.
On the data front, we kick things off with the latest UK public borrowing stats this morning, which are likely to be predictably downbeat, with participants also reading the data in the knowledge that around two-thirds of Chancellor Ree’es’s fiscal headroom may have already been eroded by U-turns made since last Nov’mber’s Budget. Anyway, across the pond, we get not only the weekly jobless claims stats today, but also the final read on Q3 GDP, as well as the very stale November personal income and spending report.
Turning to monetary policy, the Norges Bank should hold rates steady at 4.00% this morning, while the Bank of Japan are set to stand pat at 0.75% overnight, though any comments from the latter on the recent bout of JPY weakness will naturally be of interest. Minutes from the December ECB meeting are also due today, which might help cure insomnia if nothing else.
