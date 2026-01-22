403
Hathi Marka takes centre stage as BP Oil Mills celebrates 100+ years of trust
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 21st January, 2026: At a time when consumers seek brands rooted in authenticity and trust, Hathi Marka continues to stand tall as a symbol of reliability in Indian kitchens. This legacy took centre stage at BP Oil Mills' (BPOM) landmark Dealer Meet, themed "Parampara & Progress," celebrating over 100 years of the company's enduring presence in the edible oil industry.
For generations, Hathi Marka has been more than just an edible oil brand-it has been a household name associated with purity, strength, and consistency. From traditional family meals to everyday cooking, the brand has earned its place by delivering uncompromised quality across decades, making it one of BPOM's most trusted and recognisable offerings.
Marking the 100 year a Dealer Meet was organised at Hotel Holiday Inn at Kolkata. The event highlighted Hathi Marka's pivotal role in BPOM's growth journey, acknowledging how the brand has evolved with changing consumer preferences while staying true to its core promise. Long-standing dealer partners were recognised for their contribution in building Hathi Marka's strong market presence and deep consumer trust across regions.
Addressing partners at the event, BPOM's leadership outlined a clear roadmap for the future-one that places Hathi Marka at the forefront of expansion plans. Focus areas included strengthening distribution, widening market penetration, enhancing brand visibility, and reinforcing consumer confidence in an increasingly competitive edible oil landscape.
While BPOM continues to operate across multiple categories through its diverse portfolio, Hathi Marka remains the cornerstone of its edible oil business, complemented by brands like Hathi. Together, they reflect BPOM's commitment to quality-led growth and long-term value creation.
Today, backed by a robust distribution network, Hathi Marka reaches households across India and international markets, carrying forward BPOM's legacy far beyond geographical boundaries.
Speaking at the meet, Mr. Bharat Bhagat, Managing Director, emphasised the responsibility of nurturing legacy brands like Hathi Marka with purpose, integrity, and a future-focused mindset.
Mr. Raghav Bhagat, President, spoke about building deeper partnerships to ensure sustainable growth for both the brand and its distributors.
Mr. Uddhav Bhagat, CTO, highlighted how technology and innovation are strengthening operations while preserving the trust built over generations.
Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Head of Marketing & Brand Communications, underlined the importance of consistent storytelling in reinforcing Hathi Marka's heritage and emotional connect with consumers.
Anchored in the philosophy of Parampara & Progress, Hathi Marka's journey reflects BP Oil Mills' belief that true progress is built on strong foundations of trust. As the brand looks ahead, it continues to evolve-confidently blending tradition, quality, and innovation to remain a trusted choice for generations to come.
