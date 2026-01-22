403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Embrace Romance Amongst the Clouds with The Hashi in Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Exquisite Valentine’s Day Dinner
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (22nd January 2026): Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, where couples can celebrate love in unforgettable style at The Hashi. Perched on the 38th floor with uninterrupted views of Abu Dha’i’s glittering skyline and the Arabian Gulf, prepare to rise above the city as the restaurant hosts an exclusive Valen’ine’s Day dinner on February 14th. Blending elevated Asian flavours, live entertainment, and a deeply romantic ambience designed to sweep diners off their feet, this is the perfect place to treat someone special to something truly extraordinary.
Known for its refined approach to Asian cuisine and breathtaking panoramic setting, The Hashi is turning up the romance to even higher levels for one night only. With a red and black themed dress code, the venue will set the tone for an evening that feels both glamorous and deeply personal. Adding to the sense of romance, Rixos Marina Abu’Dhabç’s façade will be illuminated with red lights, transforming every inch of the property into an intimate haven of love.
The ’alentine’s Day experience begins with a carefully curated entertainment programme running from 6 pm onwards. A classical duo sets the mood with elegant melodies, creating a soft and romantic soundtrack as couples arrive and settle in. As the evening unfolds, the soulful sounds of a live saxophonist add warmth and depth to the experience, followed by a refined cello and violin set and a captivating tango performance by ballroom dancers. The night then transitions into a more contemporary rhythm as DJ YULA, joined by live flute, takes over, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and celebration.
At the heart of the evening lies an exceptional six-course menu designed to be shared and savoured. The culinary journey opens with a delicate Forugure Chawanmushi topped with baby lobster and popcorn tempura, paired with a glass of Zonin 1821 Prosecco Brut DOC. Fresh, vibrant flavours follow with a Hamachi ceviche dressed in lime and jalapeño, complemented by mango salsa and a refined Domaine Trimbach Pinot Blanc, before a comforting sweet corn and ginger soup adds warmth to the progression.
The indulgence continues with a chef-curated sharing sushi selection by Chef Masakazu, showcasing the artistry and precision that define The Hashi’s kitchen. Highlights include truffle dynamite shrimp finished with spicy Japanese mayonnaise, paired once again with Domaine Trimbach Pinot Blanc. For the main course, guests can enjoy a teriyaki-glazed Wagyu beef skewer served alongside tender steamed asparagus, elevated further with a glass of Calabria Family Wines’ Whistling Duck Shiraz.
To finish on a sweet and memorable note, dessert arrives in the form of a beautifully crafted lychee and raspberry entremet, layered with white chocolate crunch, berry coulis, and red velvet crumble. This final course is paired with a luxurious âhâtea’ d’Armajan Des Ormes Sauternes, offering a fittingly indulgent end to an evening dedicated entirely to romance.
With its picturesque setting high above the city, live entertainment, and an elegant menu designed to delight the senses, The Hashi at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi promises a Vale’tine’s Day celebration that lingers long after the final cour’e. Don’t miss out and book early to secure a table for this exclusive dining experience.
Complementing the experience at The Hashi, the romance continues across the hotel with a ’alentine’s Day-inspired entertainment programme taking place exclusively on February 14th. Families can embrace the season of love with activities such as yoga, garden games, baking, and crafting at Rixy Kids Club, while wellness enthusiasts can join a ‘Stronger & Together Be’ch Ch‘llenge’ and ‘Soul Connect’on Sound Healing’ at Exclusive Sports Club. Elsewhere, Vero Italiano, Isla Beach Bar, Anti-Dote Bar, and The Garden stage will each host a series of live music performances.
Known for its refined approach to Asian cuisine and breathtaking panoramic setting, The Hashi is turning up the romance to even higher levels for one night only. With a red and black themed dress code, the venue will set the tone for an evening that feels both glamorous and deeply personal. Adding to the sense of romance, Rixos Marina Abu’Dhabç’s façade will be illuminated with red lights, transforming every inch of the property into an intimate haven of love.
The ’alentine’s Day experience begins with a carefully curated entertainment programme running from 6 pm onwards. A classical duo sets the mood with elegant melodies, creating a soft and romantic soundtrack as couples arrive and settle in. As the evening unfolds, the soulful sounds of a live saxophonist add warmth and depth to the experience, followed by a refined cello and violin set and a captivating tango performance by ballroom dancers. The night then transitions into a more contemporary rhythm as DJ YULA, joined by live flute, takes over, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and celebration.
At the heart of the evening lies an exceptional six-course menu designed to be shared and savoured. The culinary journey opens with a delicate Forugure Chawanmushi topped with baby lobster and popcorn tempura, paired with a glass of Zonin 1821 Prosecco Brut DOC. Fresh, vibrant flavours follow with a Hamachi ceviche dressed in lime and jalapeño, complemented by mango salsa and a refined Domaine Trimbach Pinot Blanc, before a comforting sweet corn and ginger soup adds warmth to the progression.
The indulgence continues with a chef-curated sharing sushi selection by Chef Masakazu, showcasing the artistry and precision that define The Hashi’s kitchen. Highlights include truffle dynamite shrimp finished with spicy Japanese mayonnaise, paired once again with Domaine Trimbach Pinot Blanc. For the main course, guests can enjoy a teriyaki-glazed Wagyu beef skewer served alongside tender steamed asparagus, elevated further with a glass of Calabria Family Wines’ Whistling Duck Shiraz.
To finish on a sweet and memorable note, dessert arrives in the form of a beautifully crafted lychee and raspberry entremet, layered with white chocolate crunch, berry coulis, and red velvet crumble. This final course is paired with a luxurious âhâtea’ d’Armajan Des Ormes Sauternes, offering a fittingly indulgent end to an evening dedicated entirely to romance.
With its picturesque setting high above the city, live entertainment, and an elegant menu designed to delight the senses, The Hashi at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi promises a Vale’tine’s Day celebration that lingers long after the final cour’e. Don’t miss out and book early to secure a table for this exclusive dining experience.
Complementing the experience at The Hashi, the romance continues across the hotel with a ’alentine’s Day-inspired entertainment programme taking place exclusively on February 14th. Families can embrace the season of love with activities such as yoga, garden games, baking, and crafting at Rixy Kids Club, while wellness enthusiasts can join a ‘Stronger & Together Be’ch Ch‘llenge’ and ‘Soul Connect’on Sound Healing’ at Exclusive Sports Club. Elsewhere, Vero Italiano, Isla Beach Bar, Anti-Dote Bar, and The Garden stage will each host a series of live music performances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment