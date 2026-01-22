403
With an Artistic Mural and the “Do You Know Me?” Game Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Announces Its Participation in the 14th Edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 21 January 2026
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced its participation in the 14th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. The festival will take place from 23 January to 1 February 2026 at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, as part of Dubai Art Season, under the theme “Dubai’s Visions: Narrating Our Future Identity,” and within the framework of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, which places culture and the arts at the heart of human and community development.
DFWAC’s participation features the activation of the interactive game “Do You Know Me? which was launched in mid-2024. The experience is presented through an artistic mural designed by DFWAC’s Creative Executive, Alanood AlMehairi, alongside an interactive platform that allows visitors to engage directly with the game and receive the game as a complimentary gift.
The participation takes the form of an interactive artistic experience inspired by the “Do You Know Me?” game, one of the DFWAC’s initiatives aimed at strengthening family and community communication. The experience has been reintroduced within a contemporary artistic and design framework, featuring an art mural and an interactive platform that were both designed and implemented by Emirati talents. This approach enables visitors to actively engage with the experience, while receiving the “Do You Know Me?” game free of charge, extending the impact of the artwork beyond display to tangible community engagement.
In this context, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stated that DFWAC’s participation in Sikka Art & Design Festival reflects its vision of leveraging art as a tool for positive social impact. She noted that the “Do You Know Me?” experience embodies the foundation’s commitment to offering innovative initiatives that strengthen family bonds and open meaningful spaces for human dialogue, in alignment with the objectives of the Year of the Family, translating these goals into an interactive experience that goes beyond presentation to creating lasting impact.
She added: “In the Year of the Family, we need initiatives that restores the voice of the home, bring warmth back to relationships, and offer children a space to be heard. Art has the power to rebuild bridges within the family. ‘Do You Know Me?’ is not just a game; it is a moment of honesty that brings family members face to face, away from screens and closer to the heart.”
She further emphasized that this participation reflects the foundation’s approach to empowering Emirati competencies and enabling them to be part of the creative landscape, contributing to initiatives that emerge from the community and speak its language, thereby strengthening the presence of national talents in the development of innovative awareness-driven experiences.
For her part, AlAnood Al Mehairi, Creative Executive at Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and designer of the mural and the “Do You Know Me?” game, explained that the visual identity of the artwork is based on vibrant, engaging colors that reflect vitality and openness. The design incorporates simple elements and a friendly visual language that resonates with different age groups, helping to break barriers and create an organic space for dialogue and interaction.
She added that the design conveys a clear and direct message, free from complexity, transforming each question into a starting point for reflection and connection. The experience offers participants a human-centered journey that encourages interaction and self-discovery, as well as deeper understanding of others, within a family- and community-oriented setting.
Sikka Art & Design Festival is one of the most prominent pillars of Dubai’s creative scene, offering an innovative platform that brings together diverse forms of art and celebrates emerging talents and young artists from the UAE and the Gulf region. The festival presents the public with a wide range of artistic works by Emirati artists and residents of the UAE and GCC countries, alongside workshops, specialized talks across cultural and creative industries, public art installations, live performances, local food and beverage projects, and other activities held in an inspiring environment that reflects Dubai’s creative capabilities.
