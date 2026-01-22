403
Türkiye Lowers Policy Rate to 37 Percent
(MENAFN) Türkiye's central bank delivered a quarter-point interest rate reduction Thursday that fell short of analyst projections, with monetary authorities citing sustained progress in tamping down inflation despite near-term price volatility.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye trimmed its one-week repo rate to 37% from 38%, a more conservative adjustment than forecasted in an Anadolu poll.
Bank officials noted that advance economic indicators point toward elevated monthly consumer price growth in January, predominantly driven by food costs, though December's core inflation trajectory showed deceleration.
"Indicators for the last quarter point to demand conditions that continue to support the disinflation process, albeit at a moderating pace," the bank said.
Policymakers acknowledged that inflation projections and corporate pricing patterns have demonstrated modest enhancement yet "continue to pose risks to the disinflation process."
The institution pledged to preserve stringent monetary conditions until achieving price equilibrium, asserting this framework will advance deflation through demand, exchange rate and expectations channels.
The bank emphasized it will calibrate borrowing costs by evaluating both current and anticipated inflation metrics alongside fundamental price tendencies to align with its disinflation roadmap and intermediate benchmarks.
"The Monetary Policy Committee will make its policy decisions so as to create the monetary and financial conditions necessary to reach the 5% inflation target in the medium term," the statement said, noting choices will stay "predictable, data-driven and transparent."
Inflation and Historical Actions
Türkiye's year-over-year inflation decelerated to a 49-month floor of 30.89% in December, declining from 31.07% in November and undershooting market consensus.
Between May 2023 and March 2025, monetary authorities escalated the benchmark from 8.5% to 50% before maintaining that ceiling through December 2024, when officials implemented a 250-basis-point decrease to 47.5%.
Additional loosening materialized in August through a 250-basis-point pullback to 40.5%, followed by October's 100-basis-point trim to 39.5%.
During December's preceding session, the central bank reduced borrowing costs by 150 basis points to 38%.
