MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complex liability cases, institutional accountability, and evolving jury expectations drive landmark outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by heightened scrutiny of corporate conduct and renewed focus on institutional accountability, Fulginiti Law has surpassed $115 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients in 2025, a milestone that underscores a broader shift in how complex injury and liability cases are being litigated-and won.

Rather than a single outlier result, the firm's results reflect a sustained body of work across catastrophic injury, transportation, product defect, construction incidents, premises liability, sexual abuse and other high-exposure negligence cases. The outcomes come amid an era in which juries are increasingly receptive to evidence-driven narratives and less tolerant of systemic safety failures.

“Large settlements and verdicts don't happen by accident,” said Ken Fulginiti, founder of Fulginiti Law.“They are the product of meticulous investigation, expert-driven storytelling, and a willingness to take difficult cases to trial when accountability demands it.”

The firm's recent matters span serious construction and workplace injuries, product failures, sex abuse, transportation and trucking collisions, catastrophic premises failures, and cases involving institutional negligence. In many of these cases, the central issue was not just how an injury occurred, but whether preventable risks were ignored in the pursuit of speed, cost savings, or convenience.

Fulginiti Law's approach emphasizes deep factual development, early expert involvement, and a trial-ready posture from day one. The firm's work often involves accident reconstruction, forensic engineering, and detailed examination of corporate practices-elements that have become increasingly central in high-stakes litigation nationwide.

We feel this is truly an extraordinary accomplishment. By choice and design, Fulginiti Law is a small firm whose employees have worked with Fulginiti for decades and have a family-driven approach with clients.“We are friends with our clients, they are not one of a thousand cases, who never get to see us,” Fulginiti notes.“Sometimes a client will say to me 'Ken I don't want to call and bother you, I know you have other cases,' and my response is 'no, as far as you should be concerned, I have one case, your case, and you can call me any time, 24/7' because we appreciate that our clients have just one lawyer, so they should not be made to feel like we have more than one client,” Fulginiti says proudly. Every person in our firm works on every case, so if a client calls, everyone at Fulginiti Law knows them.

While the $115 million figure marks a notable milestone, the firm emphasizes that the broader significance lies in what these cases represent: a legal environment where transparency, safety, and responsibility are being tested in courtrooms across the country.

“As the legal landscape evolves, so does the role of trial lawyers,” Fulginiti said.“Our responsibility is not just to our clients, but to the standards that govern public safety and corporate conduct.” And while Fulginiti Law requires changes in performance standards in cases as well, Ken does note“I don't know any other firms our size with these results and we are grateful for the stream of referrals that entrust us with the cases of their family, friends and clients. Our results are a reflection of our unique, and aggressive, approach to every case.”

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm's founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, sex abuse, trucking collisions and other areas.

