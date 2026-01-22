403
Colombia's Record Rally Rolls On As A Stronger Peso Tests The Real Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Colombia is rallying into a noisy global tape. The dollar steadied overnight in the high-98s on the DXY, after tariff headlines whipsawed sentiment. Locally, the market is behaving like money has rediscovered an under-owned trade.
On your charts, the MSCI COLCAP held around 2,444.98 near 08:11 UTC, extending Wednesday's surge. The day before, the index jumped 1.78% to 2,444.98, and the weekly candle is up about 4.25%.
The technical picture is extreme. On the 4-hour chart, RSI sits near 93.45 and MACD remains firmly positive. The daily RSI is near 88.11, still deep in overbought territory. Even the weekly RSI is above 84, signaling a crowded trend, not a quiet grind.
Currency moves are steadier but still important. USD/COP traded near 3,671.2 this morning on your 4-hour and daily charts.
The weekly chart keeps the broader downtrend intact, with RSI near 34.8. That means the peso 's strength is not a one-day story.
Exporters are starting to talk louder than traders. In a report published today, economist Hernando Zuleta said many exporters are“price takers,” with limited pricing power.
Coffee exporter leader Gustavo Gómez said the international price“cushions” the hit, but break-even is getting harder. Flower industry head Augusto Solano warned a stronger peso cuts revenue by a similar proportion.
Wednesday's tape also showed how concentrated Colombia's boom can be. Top winners included Fabricato (+9.56%), Cementos Argos preferred (+9.49%), Grupo Cibest preferred (+3.39%), Grupo Aval preferred (+3.07%), and Grupo Argos (+3.01%).
The main laggards were Construcciones El Cóndor (-15.38%), Nutresa (-2.91%), Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (-0.27%), Conconcreto (-0.23%), and ETB (-0.22%).
The market's message is simple. Investors will pay for liquidity, dividends, and predictable rules. They will discount improvisation, especially when it threatens fiscal credibility. For now, the chart wins. The policy test is still ahead.
The COLCAP is pressing record territory, powered by domestic names and a sharp momentum bid.
USD/COP sits near 3,671 this morning, while the official TRM is 3,669.15.
A cheaper dollar helps consumers, but exporters warn the squeeze is becoming real.
