Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Colombia's Record Rally Rolls On As A Stronger Peso Tests The Real Economy


2026-01-22 06:13:06
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points

  • The COLCAP is pressing record territory, powered by domestic names and a sharp momentum bid.
  • USD/COP sits near 3,671 this morning, while the official TRM is 3,669.15.
  • A cheaper dollar helps consumers, but exporters warn the squeeze is becoming real.

Colombia is rallying into a noisy global tape. The dollar steadied overnight in the high-98s on the DXY, after tariff headlines whipsawed sentiment. Locally, the market is behaving like money has rediscovered an under-owned trade.

On your charts, the MSCI COLCAP held around 2,444.98 near 08:11 UTC, extending Wednesday's surge. The day before, the index jumped 1.78% to 2,444.98, and the weekly candle is up about 4.25%.

The technical picture is extreme. On the 4-hour chart, RSI sits near 93.45 and MACD remains firmly positive. The daily RSI is near 88.11, still deep in overbought territory. Even the weekly RSI is above 84, signaling a crowded trend, not a quiet grind.



Currency moves are steadier but still important. USD/COP traded near 3,671.2 this morning on your 4-hour and daily charts.

The weekly chart keeps the broader downtrend intact, with RSI near 34.8. That means the peso 's strength is not a one-day story.

Exporters are starting to talk louder than traders. In a report published today, economist Hernando Zuleta said many exporters are“price takers,” with limited pricing power.

Coffee exporter leader Gustavo Gómez said the international price“cushions” the hit, but break-even is getting harder. Flower industry head Augusto Solano warned a stronger peso cuts revenue by a similar proportion.



Wednesday's tape also showed how concentrated Colombia's boom can be. Top winners included Fabricato (+9.56%), Cementos Argos preferred (+9.49%), Grupo Cibest preferred (+3.39%), Grupo Aval preferred (+3.07%), and Grupo Argos (+3.01%).

The main laggards were Construcciones El Cóndor (-15.38%), Nutresa (-2.91%), Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (-0.27%), Conconcreto (-0.23%), and ETB (-0.22%).

The market's message is simple. Investors will pay for liquidity, dividends, and predictable rules. They will discount improvisation, especially when it threatens fiscal credibility. For now, the chart wins. The policy test is still ahead.

MENAFN22012026007421016031ID1110635537



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search