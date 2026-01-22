403
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For January 22, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Broader risk: U.S. tariff de-escalation on Greenland/Feb 1 eases EM pressure, but Fed independence concerns and volatility could weigh on real/equities, cushioned by metals strength, foreign inflows, and housing resilience.
Economic Agenda for January 22, 2026
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
United States
EU
UK
Implication: Brazil's BCB Monetary Council meeting sets tone for liquidity and swap roll expectations amid strong inflows.
Mexico's early-January inflation prints (core 0.39% cons, headline 0.37% cons) will shape Banxico rate path views; softer figures support easing bets.
Argentina November retail sales gauge consumer strength post-reform. U.S. Q3 GDP revision (4.3% cons), jobless claims and November core PCE (0.2% MoM cons) are critical for Fed trajectory; hotter data could lift yields and pressure EMFX.
ECB account and German Buba report add eurozone policy color. UK borrowing and consumer confidence data test fiscal/ sentiment backdrop. Global data slate remains light but high-impact U.S. figures dominate.
Brazil's Markets on Wednesday
Ibovespa +3.33% to 171,816.67 on R$43.32 billion turnover (well above average). Breakout confirmed from Tuesday's record; opened at session low 166,277.91, touched intraday high 171,969.01.
Global relief rally after Trump tariff softening drove flows; education (Cogna +10.96%, Yduqs +8.91%) and consumer names led.
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $1,850.31/oz, up 0.6% (around 07:40 GMT).
What's happening: Firming as yesterday's risk premium fades, but Fed-independence worries keep a floor under havens.
Platinum
Price: $2,472.33/oz, down 0.4% (around 07:40 GMT).
What's happening: Easing after a fresh record, with traders taking profit as the Greenland-driven shock calms down.
Gold
Price: $4,836.09/oz, little changed (around 07:40 GMT).
What's happening: Stabilising after a sharp dip, as tariff fears cool but Fed-independence headlines keep safe-haven demand alive.
Silver
Price: $94.26/oz, up 1.1% (around 07:40 GMT).
What's happening: Rebounding from a volatile run, with“haven plus momentum” buying returning faster than in gold.
Copper (LME 3-month)
Price: $12,894.50/ton, up 1.10% (around 07:40 GMT).
What's happening: Staying near record territory on tight-supply anxiety, even as physical demand signals look soft and rules tightened in Shanghai.
Iron ore (Singapore benchmark February)
Price: $103.25/ton, up 0.06% (around 03:44 GMT).
What's happening: Basically flat, with higher miner shipments weighing while traders wait for clearer China steel-demand direction.
Aluminum (LME 3-month)
Price: $3,124.5/ton, up 0.22% (latest screen print for Jan 22).
What's happening: Holding near highs as global supply stays tight and U.S. tariff-driven dislocations keep premiums elevated.
Currency
Brazilian Real → Strengthened 1.11% to ~R$5.3209; tariff U-turn and heavy foreign equity buying drove the move, with central bank continuing FX swap roll program.
Companies and Market
Tegra's Record Quarter Shows Brazil's Housing Demand Still Holds → Q4 gross sales R$795M (+95% YoY), full-year R$1.8B (+16% YoY); strong launches in Rio/São Paulo.
Mastercard Suddenly Holds Nearly 7% of Banco de Brasília → Enforced 6.93% stake (33.7M shares) plus 31.87% of Westwing via collateral; intends to sell holdings, no change of control.
Ibovespa Breaks Into the 171,000s as Foreign Money Chases Brazil → 3.33% rally to 171,816.67 on elevated turnover; foreign inflows remain robust YTD.
Tariff U-Turn and Equity Inflows Lift Brazil's Real → USD/BRL falls to ~5.32 on de-escalation signals and continued B3 buying interest.
U.S. Markets on Wednesday
Strong rebound: S&P 500 +1.16% to 6,875.62, Dow +1.21% to 49,077.23, Nasdaq +1.18% to 23,224.82. Risk-on tone after Trump comments eased tariff/Greenland fears; 10y yield -4.4bp to ~4.251%; VIX -15% to ~17.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia's Record Rally Rolls On as a Stronger Peso Tests the Real Economy → MSCI COLCAP continues upward march.
Mexico Markets on January 22, 2026 Morning: Peso Holds Firm → USD/MXN stable; IPC near records in low-volume trade.
Argentina Markets Steady as Dollar Bands Hold, Merval Extends Rally → Official/blue peso spread contained; Merval gains continue.
Chile's Peso Extends Its Run as a Softer Dollar Lifts Santiago Shares → USD/CLP steady; IPSA near record levels.
Note: Crypto markets remain cautious after recent forced selling.
Tegra housing surge → Tegra Incorporadora posts record Q4 2025 gross sales of R$795M ($147M), up 95% YoY, full-year R$1.8B ($333M) up 16%, with key launches in Rio and São Paulo signaling resilient demand amid high rates.
Mastercard stake grab → Mastercard seizes 6.93% of Banco de Brasília (BRB) via collateral enforcement (33.7M shares), plus 31.87% of Westwing; no control shift, plans to sell, tied to unmet obligations from WNT/Trustee entities.
Ibovespa breakout → Up 3.33% to 171,816.67 on R$43.32B turnover, driven by foreign inflows near R$7.6B YTD and U.S. tariff de-escalation; education/consumer sectors lead with Cogna +10.96%, Yduqs +8.91%.
Real rebound → Strengthens 1.11% to ~R$5.3209 on tariff U-turn and equity inflows, reversing prior risk spike; central bank rolls FX swaps for stability.
Crypto caution → Bitcoin steadies ~$89,768 after 4.17% weekly drop, Ether ETFs see $287M outflow; fragile amid liquidations and macro risks.
Gold steady → Near $4,833/oz with strong momentum, silver ~$94.1/oz in consolidation; central bank buys and tariff tails support.
Broader risk: U.S. tariff de-escalation on Greenland/Feb 1 eases EM pressure, but Fed independence concerns and volatility could weigh on real/equities, cushioned by metals strength, foreign inflows, and housing resilience.
