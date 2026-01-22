Dr. Ariel Rad Releases Free“15-Minute Face Plan” Checklist For Everyday Decisions

Dr. Ariel N. Rad, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and co-founder of SHERBER+RAD in Washington, D.C., shares a practical resource for clearer, safer facial aesthetic decisions.

DC, US, 22nd January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Dr. Ariel N. Rad has released a free, public resource designed for everyday individuals who feel overwhelmed by facial aesthetic choices and the pressure to act quickly. The downloadable checklist, called The 15-Minute Face Plan, helps people clarify goals, ask better questions, and avoid rushed decisions that can lead to wasted money, time, and stress.

The resource is intentionally simple. It is meant for people at any stage, from those who are only curious to those actively booking consultations.

“A lot of people are not looking for a new face,” Rad said.“They are looking for a plan that makes sense and does not create regret.”

The checklist reflects the approach Rad is known for in his practice: evidence-based thinking, long-term coherence, and results that look believably natural.

“I treat this like a systems problem,” Rad said.“If the goal is unclear, the plan will drift.”

The real-world cost of rushed decisions

The resource was created in response to a pattern Rad sees often: people arriving with a list of options, but no framework to choose between them.

To quantify the cost of the problem, the resource includes four simple, real-life cost markers people can calculate in minutes:



Time cost: Three consultations plus travel can easily total 6 to 10 hours in a single month, especially when appointments run long and schedules shift.

Decision fatigue: If you research for 30 minutes a day for two weeks, that is 7 hours of scrolling, comparing, and second-guessing.

Budget drift: Buying“one more” product each week at even a modest amount adds up to 12 extra purchases in 3 months, often without a clear plan or baseline. Recovery mismatch: If you underestimate downtime by even 3 to 5 days, the cost shows up fast in missed work, canceled plans, and stress at home.

“The hidden cost is not just money,” Rad said.“It is the mental load of making a high-stakes decision without a map.”

What's inside the free resource

The 15-Minute Face Plan includes:



A one-page checklist for defining your goal in plain language

A consult question script focused on safety, recovery, and long-term outcomes

A quick self-audit to check whether you are deciding from clarity or pressure A short section on what“natural” can mean, written as practical guardrails

“If your plan cannot survive a week of waiting, it is not a plan,” Rad said.“It is urgency dressed up as confidence.”

Use this in 15 minutes

You can complete the checklist in one sitting. Here is the intended flow:

(examples: look less tired, look more rested, soften one feature).(privacy, minimal downtime, no trend-based treatments, etc.).(low, medium, high) and match it to realistic recovery time.and copy the questions into your notes app.: Are you deciding because you want to, or because you feel behind?

“The best outcomes tend to come from fewer steps that fit together,” Rad said.“Not a long list of disconnected fixes.”

Common mistakes people make

The resource also includes a short warning section on avoidable mistakes. Dr. Rad highlights the patterns he sees most often:

Choosing a procedure before defining the goalUsing someone else's face as the reference pointIgnoring recovery and focusing only on the procedureTreating skincare, lasers, and surgery as separate worldsAsking only about the best-case scenario, not the realistic rangeConfusing“popular” with“right for me”Moving forward while feeling rushed or emotionally spun upNot writing questions down, then forgetting them in the moment

Download the free 15-Minute Face Plan today at drarielnrad, set a timer for 15 minutes, and complete the checklist before you book anything or buy anything new. Then choose one of the checklist actions, commit to it for 7 days, and share the resource with a friend who is feeling pressured or uncertain.

About Dr. Ariel Rad

Dr. Ariel N. Rad is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Washington, D.C. He is the co-founder of SHERBER+RAD, established in 2014 with Dr. Noëlle S. Sherber, integrating dermatology and plastic surgery in one practice with an emphasis on privacy and evidence-based care. Dr. Rad trained in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Johns Hopkins and served on the faculty as Assistant Professor and Director of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. His clinical focus includes facial aesthetic surgery and microvascular reconstructive surgery, and he has performed more than 3,000 facelifts using deep-plane and endoscopic techniques developed over two decades of surgical experience.