Making Technology Simple And Accessible For Older People In Hampshire

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is encouraging older people to start the year confident and connected. Research shows that a growing number of older people receive tablets, smartphones or laptops as Christmas gifts, highlighting the need for support in getting online and using new technology safely and confidently.

Age Concern Hampshire's IT sessions provide friendly, tailored support to help people use their new devices, learn essential digital skills and stay in touch with family and friends. With so much of everyday life now online, from keeping in contact with loved ones to accessing services, healthcare information and shopping, older people can sometimes feel left behind. The charity's 1 to 1 IT sessions give participants the confidence to navigate the internet safely and make the most of their technology.

The sessions are held at locations in Basingstoke and Locks Heath and cover practical skills such as setting up devices, using email, browsing the internet and solving everyday technology problems. They are available by appointment and are delivered in a relaxed environment.

“Technology can feel intimidating if you have never learned it before, or if you received a new device at Christmas and are not sure where to start,” said Kim Stone, Wellbeing Coordinator for Age Concern Hampshire.“Our IT sessions help older people feel confident online, stay connected and make the most of the year ahead.”

To find out more, or to book a 1-2-1 IT session, call Age Concern Hampshire on 01962 868545 or visit their website:

Editor's Notes: Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

