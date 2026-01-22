Making Technology Simple And Accessible For Older People In Hampshire
Age Concern Hampshire's IT sessions provide friendly, tailored support to help people use their new devices, learn essential digital skills and stay in touch with family and friends. With so much of everyday life now online, from keeping in contact with loved ones to accessing services, healthcare information and shopping, older people can sometimes feel left behind. The charity's 1 to 1 IT sessions give participants the confidence to navigate the internet safely and make the most of their technology.
The sessions are held at locations in Basingstoke and Locks Heath and cover practical skills such as setting up devices, using email, browsing the internet and solving everyday technology problems. They are available by appointment and are delivered in a relaxed environment.
“Technology can feel intimidating if you have never learned it before, or if you received a new device at Christmas and are not sure where to start,” said Kim Stone, Wellbeing Coordinator for Age Concern Hampshire.“Our IT sessions help older people feel confident online, stay connected and make the most of the year ahead.”
To find out more, or to book a 1-2-1 IT session, call Age Concern Hampshire on 01962 868545 or visit their website:
Editor's Notes: Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.
Age Concern Hampshire
Centre Way
Locks Heath
Southampton
SO31 6DX
Tel: 01962 868545
For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...
