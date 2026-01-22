Silver's Surge Rewrites Old Markets In Kashmir & Beyond

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Manzoor Zargar stands behind a low wooden counter in Srinagar's downtown, turning a dented silver plate slowly in his hands.

Faded floral patterns catch the light, recalling years when the plate appeared at weddings and family gatherings before spending long stretches wrapped away.

The shop carries the smell of metal dust and polish. Shelves behind him hold bowls, trays, glasses, and utensils that once signaled comfort and standing inside Kashmiri homes.

Zargar has worked here for more than thirty years, long enough to watch silver drift out of everyday life and long enough to see it return with an attention he never expected.

“There was a time when people stopped coming,” Zargar said, placing the plate on a scale and writing down its weight.“Many of us thought this work would end with our generation.”

That fear has eased as the metal begins to matter again.

Silver in India, which sold for about ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 per kilogram in the mid 2000s, now trades well above ₹3,00,000 per kilogram in early 2026.

The rise has brought a regular flow of customers back into Zargar's shop, changing how people talk about silver as they weigh memories against numbers.

Customers arrive with inherited utensils wrapped in cloth, others ask about buying bullion for the first time, and many begin by asking for the rate that now determines the value of a metal once taken for granted.

The path to this moment unfolded over years.

Around 2011, silver climbed toward ₹55,000 to ₹57,000 per kilogram before cooling between 2015 and 2018 to roughly ₹37,000 to ₹41,000.

After 2020, prices crossed ₹60,000, moved toward ₹80,000, and then accelerated into what analysts describe as a super cycle, shaped by industry and investment.