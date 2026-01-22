Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Culture Minister Meets With 'Yüksəliş' Competition Winner

Culture Minister Meets With 'Yüksəliş' Competition Winner


2026-01-22 06:07:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with Sabuhi Goyushov, Director of the Legal Department at PAŞA Həyat Insurance Company and the winner of the fourth "Yüksəliş" (Rise) competition, Azernews reports.

Greeting Sabuhi Goyushov, Adil Karimli highlighted the significance of the competition.

The minister noted that the competition, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on July 26, 2019, serves as a vital platform for showcasing Azerbaijan's intellectual and professional potential. In a rapidly developing country, there is a growing need for a new generation of leaders across all sectors, including culture.

The competition's winners are provided with the necessary conditions to contribute actively to management in the cultural sphere.

As one of the competition's managing leaders, Adil Karimli expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the project's winners.

Sabuhi Goyushov expressed his gratitude for the meeting, emphasizing the special significance of the "Yüksəliş" competition in his personal and professional life. He also thanked the Minister for his mentorship and support following his victory.

Minister Karimli wished Goyushov continued success in both his career and personal endeavors.

It is noteworthy that on December 10, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree announcing the organization of the sixth "Yüksəliş" competition.

MENAFN22012026000195011045ID1110635441



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search