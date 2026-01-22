Zelensky Congratulates Ukrainians On Unity Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky shared the post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We see what our unity is capable of. Unity stops the world's second-largest army. Unity fights at the front and in the rear. Unity overcomes cold and darkness. Unity holds on for 1,429 days. And that is why Ukraine holds on," the video says.

The post also emphasizes that Ukrainians have learned to unite first and foremost for themselves and demonstrate their strength at the front, "when east and west stand together not on posters, but on the front line, and across the entire country, where every Ukrainian fights for every Ukrainian."

As Ukrinform reported, today, January 22, Ukrainians celebrate Unity Day.

Unity March to take place in Frankfurt on Ukraine's Unity Day

This holiday is celebrated annually on the day marking the proclamation in 1919 of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic. It was officially established in 1999 in view of the political and historical significance of the unification of the UPR and the WUPR for the formation of a single, unified Ukrainian state.

Photo: Office of the President