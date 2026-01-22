Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Sumy Region Almost 20 Times Over Past Day, Two People Injured

2026-01-22 06:07:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration stated this on Facebook.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, men aged 49 and 55 were injured as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In addition, a 38-year-old man sought medical assistance after being injured in a guided aerial bomb strike on the Bilopillia community on January 20.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russian troops used artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential house was destroyed and a car was damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations, evacuated 53 people from border communities.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 20, two local residents were injured in the Bilopillia community as a result of a glide bomb strike.

