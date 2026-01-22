Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made In Peace Talks, One Issue Still Pending

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Witkoff made the remarks at the Ukrainian Breakfast held on the occasion of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I think we've made a lot of progress (in the peace negotiations – ed.). I think in the beginning of this process, there was a little bit of confusion. I was going to Moscow quite a bit, but I think it was important that we go there because we're at the end now, and I actually am optimistic,” said President Trump's Special Envoy.

He said that yesterday he met with the Ukrainian negotiating team, which included National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia.

“They've been amazing, by the way. You have – to the Ukrainian people here, you have an amazing negotiating team. We spent a lot of time together. I don't know how much, but it could be 100 hours together since Geneva. It's literally that comprehensive. And I think we've got it down to one issue, and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it's solvable. So, if both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved. That's my view. And I told the President (Trump – ed.) that last night,” Witkoff noted.

He also said that President Volodymyr Zelensky is actively involved in discussing the issue.

“He's available. He's accessible. Whenever there's a need to call him to get a steer, we get on the phone with him,” the U.S. President's Special Envoy noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that on Thursday he and Jared Kushner would travel to Moscow, where they would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine