Iran, Egypt Highlight Importance Of Maintaining Regional Peace And Stability

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Egypt have stressed the importance of helping to maintain peace and stability in the region and continuing the diplomatic process, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed in a phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, on January 21.

During the conversation, the Iranian and Egyptian ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The ministers also underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and continuing consultations on regional and international issues.

On September 9, 2025, a new agreement was signed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the resumption of cooperation.

Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum following air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.

On January 21, in Davos, Abdelatty and the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, exchanged views on Iran's nuclear program.