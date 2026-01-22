NCHR Concludes Phase 2 Training For Gov't Human Rights Coordination Team

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) -- The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) on Thursday concluded the second phase of training courses for members of the Governmental Human Rights Coordination Team, as part of ongoing institutional cooperation aimed at strengthening national human rights capacity and deepening knowledge of international standards.The NCHR Commissioner General Jamal Shamayleh said Jordan's leadership places strong emphasis on human rights, adding that human rights and the rule of law are foundational to building a modern civil state, safeguarding human dignity, and supporting stability and sustainable development.He said Jordan, through its constitutional and executive institutions, continues to align legislation and policies with international human rights standards and expand cooperation with international mechanisms, which requires qualified national cadres with legal knowledge and practical skills capable of translating commitments into effective implementation.Shamayleh outlined the NCHR's role as an independent national institution in monitoring, awareness-raising, capacity building, advisory support, and fostering dialogue among stakeholders to advance Jordan's human rights system in line with the Constitution and international standards.Government Coordinator General for Human Rights at the Prime Ministry Moath Momani cited Royal guidance that "human rights are not a luxury, but a duty and an honor," stressing shared responsibility on the file, particularly in view of upcoming obligations related to treaty-based mechanisms.He said the training supports stronger interagency coordination and a unified national approach to engagement with international human rights mechanisms and follow-up on implementation of international recommendations, reflecting Jordan's commitment to its obligations and continuous development of its rights framework.Head of the NCHR Awareness and Training Unit Omar Bani Mustafa said the second phase covered specialized topics, including international human rights mechanisms, both treaty-based and non-treaty-based, with a focus on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).He added that the training addressed the role of national and government institutions in preparing reports and following up on implementation of recommendations, alongside practical sessions and exercises aimed at linking theory with operational practice.Participants said the courses strengthened their practical skills and understanding of institutional human rights work, expressing appreciation for the NCHR's specialized training programs tailored to government needs.The training forms part of a continuing series targeting national stakeholders to build capacity, promote a culture of human rights, and strengthen partnerships with official institutions in line with the Constitution and relevant international standards.