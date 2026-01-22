United States B2C Ecommerce Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By 7.1% To Reach $1.82 Trillion - Forecasts To 2029

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The ecommerce market in United States is expected to grow by 7.1% annually, reaching US$1.82 trillion by 2025.

The ecommerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.7 trillion to approximately US$2.28 trillion.

Competitive intensity will remain high over the next 2-4 years as operators deepen focus on logistics efficiency, retail media revenue, and value-driven pricing. Large retailers are expected to accelerate private-label expansion and strengthen loyalty ecosystems. Cross-border players will likely maintain pressure in apparel and low-ticket categories. Consolidation is anticipated in grocery, last-mile delivery, and DTC logistics as scale advantages become more critical.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in United States offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.

Current State of the Market

The U.S. e-commerce market is characterized by high competitive intensity as large omnichannel retailers, marketplaces, and digital-first platforms expand their scale of operations. Amazon remains the dominant operator across general merchandise and consumables, reinforced by its regionalized fulfillment network and expansion of Buy with Prime. Walmart has strengthened its position by using stores as fulfillment hubs and scaling Walmart Marketplace. Target, Costco, Best Buy, and major grocery chains (e.g., Kroger, Albertsons) continue to shift more categories online, while pharmacy and beauty chains such as Walgreens and Ulta expand their digital assortments and loyalty programs. The market also faces growing pressure from low-cost cross-border entrants in apparel, home goods, and accessories.

Key Players and New Entrants



Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Home Depot, and Target anchor the top tier of U.S. e-commerce operators. Alongside them, Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats have deepened their presence across grocery, convenience, and health product categories. Cross-border platforms such as Temu and Shein expanded in 2024, gaining a fast-growing share of the value-driven apparel and home goods market. Newer entrants include TikTok Shop, which is driving share in beauty and impulse categories through creator-led commerce, and Shopify-powered direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that are scaling fulfillment through Shop Pay and partnerships with UPS and Flexport.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



U.S. retailers have made several moves to strengthen digital growth. Amazon expanded its Prime Delivery Partner Program, deepened its collaboration with Shopify for Buy with Prime, and acquired select logistics capabilities to bolster regional fulfillment. Walmart completed its acquisition of Vizio in early 2024 to accelerate its connected-TV retail media efforts. Kroger and Albertsons continued progressing through regulatory stages for their planned merger, aimed at expanding the scale of digital grocery. DoorDash entered multiple category partnerships, including with major U.S. retailers for non-food deliveries. TikTok Shop launched broader U.S. merchant onboarding in 2024.

Key Trends and Drivers

Retailers Accelerate Omnichannel Integration



U.S. retailers are consolidating store and online operations to boost fulfillment speed and reposition stores as last-mile nodes. Target, Walmart, and Best Buy reported in their 2024 earnings calls that store-based fulfillment now accounts for a major share of online order processing. Retailers are expanding ship-from-store, curbside pickup, and return-to-store workflows to improve cost efficiency and shrink delivery windows.

Large chains are facing higher last-mile costs and are using store proximity to reduce delivery expenses. Returns management has become a cost center; using stores for returns lowers logistics pressure. U.S. consumers continue to value flexibility, with curbside pickup becoming a normalized channel post-2020 (NRF 2024 retail trends report). This trend is expected to intensify as more retailers shift inventory closer to urban hubs. Major U.S. grocers and pharmacy chains (e.g., Kroger, Walgreens) are scaling micro-fulfillment centers. At the same time, Amazon's regionalization strategy outlined in its 2024 annual shareholder letter signals deeper investment in local delivery zones. Integration will likely deepen into unified stock pools and dynamic routing for both in-store and online demand.

Short-Form Video and Social Commerce Gain Momentum



Platforms such as TikTok Shop, Meta's Shops, and YouTube Shopping are increasingly driving product discovery and impulse purchases. TikTok Shop expanded aggressively in the U.S. throughout 2023-24, onboarding large U.S. brands and small businesses through in-app storefronts and creator-led sales.

U.S. consumers are shifting their content consumption toward short-form video, influencing product discovery patterns (YouTube and TikTok public announcements in 2024). Major platforms have simplified checkout, reducing friction and enabling direct in-feed transactions. Retailers are using creator partnerships to lower acquisition costs as paid ad budgets on Google and Meta face higher competition. The trend is likely to continue, but platform dynamics may shift due to regulatory developments affecting TikTok's U.S. operations (2024-2025 Congressional discussions). Meta and YouTube are expected to capture additional share, and U.S. retailers may increasingly integrate first-party creator marketplaces to reduce dependence on external platforms.

Retailers Expand First-Party Data and Advertising Revenue



U.S. retailers are building retail media networks (RMNs) to monetize their customer data and on-site/in-app inventory. Walmart Connect, Target Roundel, and Amazon Ads increased advertiser participation in 2024. Kroger Precision Marketing and Instacart Ads are also expanding formats across sponsored listings, display, and shoppable video.

The deprecation of third-party cookies is pushing brands to invest in environments that support authenticated user data. Retailers want to diversify revenue beyond product margins, as noted in 2024 earnings commentary from Walmart and Amazon. Brands value closed-loop attribution available on RMNs, as highlighted in ANA and IAB 2024 advertising insights. Retail media will intensify as retailers increase ad formats across CTV, in-store screens, and mobile apps. More grocery and pharmacy chains are expected to launch RMNs, and measurement standards may tighten as the U.S. advertising industry moves toward unified attribution frameworks.

Consumers Shift Toward Value-Seeking and Subscription-Backed Shopping



U.S. consumers are increasingly choosing value-based marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Temu, Shein) and subscribing to membership programs for shipping savings and exclusive pricing. Amazon Prime penetration remains high, while Walmart+ and Target Circle 360 have expanded benefits in 2024.

Persistent cost-of-living pressures have strengthened consumer preference for lower-priced goods (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI updates). Marketplaces with global supply chains (Temu, Shein) have expanded aggressive discounting, influencing purchase behavior in low-ticket categories. Membership programs help U.S. households stabilize recurring online purchases, particularly in consumables, groceries, and household essentials. Value platforms will likely expand their product categories and private-label offerings. Retailers may respond by deepening loyalty ecosystems, bundling fuel savings, financial services, pharmacy benefits, and faster delivery. Competition is expected to intensify in consumables and apparel as U.S. consumers remain price sensitive.

