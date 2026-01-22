403
Study Reveals Sharp Rise in Daily Temperature Swings
(MENAFN) A new study published in Nature highlights that extreme day-to-day temperature variations have grown significantly in recent decades, especially across low- and mid-latitude regions where most of the global population resides.
Researchers from Nanjing University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined climate records spanning 1961 to 2020, along with projections through 2100.
Their findings show that abrupt and large shifts in temperature from one day to the next—an often overlooked form of extreme weather—are becoming increasingly common, more severe, and greater in scale.
The study points to greenhouse gas emissions as the primary driver of this trend. Contributing factors include drier soils, fluctuating air pressure, and unstable soil moisture. While high-latitude regions have seen fewer of these changes, low- and mid-latitude zones in both hemispheres are experiencing a clear and accelerating rise.
Scientists caution that climate change is intensifying daily weather volatility in warmer regions, and this instability is projected to worsen throughout the century.
The most pronounced increases were observed in the western United States, eastern China, parts of South America, and the Mediterranean basin. Over ten-year spans, temperature swing intensities rose by 11.1°C (20°F) in the western US, 9.4°C in eastern China, 12.4°C in South America, and 7.1°C in the Mediterranean.
The most pronounced increases were observed in the western United States, eastern China, parts of South America, and the Mediterranean basin. Over ten-year spans, temperature swing intensities rose by 11.1°C (20°F) in the western US, 9.4°C in eastern China, 12.4°C in South America, and 7.1°C in the Mediterranean.
