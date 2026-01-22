Birla Public School Launches Week-Long Art Activity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School formally launched“INKSPIRE,” a week-long mega art activity, on January 18, 2026, marking the beginning of a vibrant creative journey through colours and artistic expression.

The programme was inaugurated by the Principal Anand Nair, in the presence of Vice Principals Radhika Rele and Edna Fernandez and HMs.

To commemorate the official opening, the dignitaries added the first inspiring strokes to a collective canvas, symbolising the school's steadfast commitment to creativity, teamwork, and artistic expression.

The initiative, designed for Middle School students, provided a vibrant platform to explore creativity and collaboration. Students enthusiastically expressed their ideas through diverse art forms such as versification, origami, caption writing, and stencil art, while thoughtfully engaging with themes including bullying, parental bonding, world peace, unity in diversity, and environmental protection and many more.

Welcoming the guests and participating students, Head of the Art Department Siju Thomas highlighted the importance of artistic exploration in fostering holistic development. The programme was efficiently coordinated by the art teachers Sreejith CK and Regint Varghese, whose efforts ensured a seamless and energetic commencement of the initiative.

INKSPIRE will continue through the week, engaging Middle School students in a shared artistic experience. The initiative aims to nurture creativity, encourage teamwork, inspire imaginative thinking, empowering students to contribute collectively towards a vision of artistic growth and excellence.