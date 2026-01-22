New Nissan Tekton SUV Design Revealed Through Renders

Nissan Motor India Private Limited currently only sells the Magnite SUV in the domestic market. Now, Nissan is preparing to expand its portfolio. The much-anticipated Tekton mid-size SUV and the Gravit sub-four-meter MPV will be launched soon. It will share its platform with the upcoming Renault Duster. The Tekton is expected to be launched soon. It will re-establish Nissan Motor India's strong position in the premium mainstream SUV segment. It will enter a segment that is already very competitive.

The Nissan Tekton will be the 15th C-spec SUV (4.2 meters to 4.4 meters) sold in India. Ahead of the launch, rendering artist Pratyush Rout presented his design based on teasers and spy shots. These renders were shared by RushLane. Let's take a closer look at the details based on the renders.

Speaking of C-segment SUVs (4.2 meters to 4.4 meters), Nissan's last offering was the Kicks. It was a premium offering positioned above the Terrano, just as Renault had the Captur above the Duster. With its boxy proportions, the Nissan Tekton looks strong and muscular, which will work in its favor in India.

These renders reveal a boxy side silhouette, a flat front fascia, a clamshell design flat bonnet with muscular creases, end-to-end LED DRL signatures to enhance width, and thick body cladding to assert dominance. As seen in previous spy shots, the Tekton will have 18-inch alloy wheels with 225-section tires.

Unlike some rivals who create vehicles with distinct designs, Nissan has adopted a simple yet attractive design for the Tekton. The LED headlights are sleek and placed within the DRL signature. There are two connected DRL elements, one at the top and a double element in the middle. The bumper is intricately designed with silver elements for contrast.

The alloy wheels have a dual-tone look. The front doors have some appliques near the quarter panels. The rear door handles are located on the C-pillar, which looks modern. These renders show privacy glass for the rear window, but this is unlikely to happen in the production version. The Nissan Tekton will have long roof rails, which will further enhance its height.

What to expect from the Nissan Tekton?

Its ORVMs are large, and it also features distinct LED taillights. Inside, the Nissan Tekton is expected to offer segment-appropriate features and equipment, including a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a large screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electronic parking brake, auto climate control, cruise control, ADAS, and leatherette upholstery.

As for the powertrain, the Nissan Tekton is expected to have only a petrol engine. Like the Renault Duster, a hybrid version may come later. The exact launch timeline is unknown, but the Nissan Tekton is also expected to be launched in the first half of 2026. It will compete with the Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Basalt, and Citroen Aircross.