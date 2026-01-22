UP SHOCKER: Missing Interfaith Couple Found Dead, Woman's Brothers Arrested For Honour Killing

The bodies of a 27-year-old man and an 22-year-old woman, who had been missing for three days, were found on Wednesday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. Police suspect the case to be an honour killing, as the two belonged to different communities and were in a relationship.

The bodies were recovered from the Pakbada police station area, behind a temple on the outskirts of Umri Sabzipur village. The discovery brought shock and tension to the area.

Victims identified

Police identified the victims as Kajal Saini, 22, and Mohd Arman, 27. Both were residents of Umri Sabzipur village.

According to police, Arman had gone to meet Kajal on Sunday night. After that, both went missing. Families searched for them, but there was no trace for three days.

Brutal killing and secret burial

Investigators said Kajal's relatives became angry after seeing the two together. Police suspect that the couple was brutally beaten and then killed. The bodies were buried near the Gagan river to hide the crime. Later, the bodies were moved and found buried behind a temple on the village outskirts.

On Wednesday, Arman's family approached Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil and demanded action. Following this, an inquiry was started.

During questioning, members of Kajal's family reportedly broke down and revealed the place where the bodies were buried. Police then recovered the bodies based on the information given by the accused.

A shovel believed to have been used in the crime was also seized from the spot.

Brothers arrested

Based on a complaint filed by Arman's family, an FIR was registered. SP (City) Kumar Ranvijay said Kajal's two brothers, Rinku Saini and Satish Saini, were arrested for murdering both victims.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to identify if more people were involved.

After the bodies were exhumed, tension spread in the village. People from both communities gathered near the site, raising concerns over law and order.

Senior police officers rushed to the area, and extra police force, including PAC personnel, was deployed to prevent any unrest.

Village pradhan Pranav Saini confirmed that the couple was in a relationship and had gone missing together. He said a missing person report had been filed earlier in the day, and the bodies were found later in the evening.

Police said strict action will be taken against all those responsible.