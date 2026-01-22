Boeing Hiring For New Delayed 737 Line In Everett

Dhaka: The Boeing Company has announced plans to expand its workforce in Washington's Puget Sound. New job listings posted on Boeing's website in January are for first, second, and third shift manufacturing managers for 737 production on the manufacturer's new North Line in Everett. Employees would start work in Renton before moving to the Everett facility, as per the listings.

Production of Boeing's 737 MAXs will continue in Renton; the North Line, based in Everett, is an addition for the company. The expansion is welcomed by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, whose city is home to over 30,000 Boeing employees.

Over 2,000 Boeing employees in Washington state were laid off between 2024 and early last year, and Boeing has faced intense public scrutiny on an international stage since before 2020.

Boeing will reportedly activate the line sometime this year with production of the 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9, two airplanes that have been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Meanwhile, new hires or Boeing employees who have never worked on a 737, will get hands-on experience with one of the company's models.

