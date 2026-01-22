Russian Troops Try To Expand Combat Zone In Kharkiv Region Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, stated this during a TV broadcast.

"The enemy has been demonstrating significant activity for quite some time in the direction of the settlement of Dihtiarne. And it is trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements – Nesterne and Kruhle. Over the past day, there were also attempts at assault actions in these areas," Demchenko said.

He noted that within the Kharkiv region, enemy activity is also observed in the direction of the settlement of Dvorichanske. According to him, the enemy periodically uses small infantry groups, trying to build up forces for attacks on the positions of Ukrainian border guards. Similar attempts are recorded in the area of the Vovchanski Khutory, but they do not bring results for the enemy.

Demchenko emphasized that Russian forces shell the border areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions on a daily basis.

"Most of the shelling occurs within the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, possibly less in the Chernihiv region. However, on certain days we see that the intensity of shelling in the Chernihiv region, along the border areas of this region, is also quite high," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 16 Russian occupation forces attempted to break through the border in the direction of Dihtiarne in the Kharkiv region. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy attack, destroying more than 20 occupiers.