Dosing Completed In The Phase I Clinical Trial Of Pulsesight Therapeutics' PST-611 Treatment For Dry AMD/Geographic Atrophy (GA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology clinical stage biotech company developing disruptive vectorized gene therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, is pleased to announce the completion of PST-611 phase I clinical trial enrolment. Trial data will be presented at the 2026 ARVO Annual Meeting May 3-7.

PST-611's phase I trial assesses its safety and tolerability in dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)/Geographic Atrophy (GA) patients. As per plan, six patients have been treated in two successive cohorts at two dose levels.

AMD is the leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly, affecting 200 million people worldwide. Geographic Atrophy, the advanced form of dry AMD, remains a high unmet need for efficient and well tolerated treatment that prevents disease progression.

PST-611 is a first-in-class candidate, expressing transferrin, a natural iron transporter playing a key role in the control of normal iron homeostasis. Dry AMD involves the dysregulation of iron homeostasis, leading to an excess of free iron causing highly toxic effects such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and ultimately retinal cell death (ferroptosis). PST-611 has been shown to protect photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells from death and to preserve visual function in animal models.

The PST-611 phase I study is being conducted in Paris and Grenoble by Professor Francine Behar-Cohen, MD, PhD, at the Department of Ophthalmology, Cochin – Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and Professor Christophe Chiquet, MD, PhD, at the Department of Ophthalmology, CHU Grenoble Alpes.

Professor Francine Behar-Cohen said,“Having pioneered the development of the electro-transfection technology that delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle of the eye, I am very enthusiastic about PST-611 and very pleased to support the clinical development of this promising candidate. Late-stage dry AMD/ GA is a progressing disease that leads to vision loss and for which we have no therapeutic options for our patients. Based on its mechanism of action and thanks to the innovative delivery technology, PST-611 has potential to become a major treatment option for these patients.”

George Weissgerber, MD, PulseSight's Chief Medical Officer, said,“We are very pleased to have completed the enrolment of the patients in the phase I trial and thankful to our investigators and their team for their involvement and support in the recruitment and treatment of the patients. This trial marks the first step of PST-611 clinical development and provides the foundation to build upon for the phase IIa trial we are already preparing to further demonstrate PST-611's potential.”

About Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD develops with aging. It is a disease with progressive, painless loss of central vision with a strong burden on patients' everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces and see objects, and is ultimately leading to irreversible central vision loss. Dry AMD is the most common form of AMD, progressing through successive stages into the late form of dry AMD also called geographic atrophy (GA). Wet AMD is a less common type of late AMD causing faster vision loss. Any stage of dry AMD can turn into wet AMD. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in dry AMD/GA, whilst requiring re-treatment only every four to six months. Results from a Phase 1 study of PST-611 are expected in [Q1] 2026.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is a clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally invasive delivery technology to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety and sustained activity, PulseSight's technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-lasting treatment for major eye diseases.

Based in Paris, France, PulseSight's investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

