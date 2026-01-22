403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Alarm Prompts Evacuation of Davos Summit with Trump Present
(MENAFN) A fire alert disrupted proceedings late Wednesday at the Davos Congress Center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) with US President Donald Trump present in the facility, a Swiss news agency confirmed.
A representative from Graubunden cantonal police informed the agency that investigators had not yet pinpointed the fire's precise origin as of Wednesday night.
Trump remained within the complex when the emergency unfolded, having addressed attendees during an afternoon session earlier that day, the report indicated. Authorities confirmed zero casualties as emergency responders—including firefighters, law enforcement units and medical teams—mobilized given the heightened security protocols surrounding the gathering.
The episode represented the second fire-related crisis in Davos that evening. According to the report, police stated a fondue stand positioned near a hotel ignited separately, forcing the brief displacement of hotel occupants.
Authorities reported no injuries from that incident as well.
A representative from Graubunden cantonal police informed the agency that investigators had not yet pinpointed the fire's precise origin as of Wednesday night.
Trump remained within the complex when the emergency unfolded, having addressed attendees during an afternoon session earlier that day, the report indicated. Authorities confirmed zero casualties as emergency responders—including firefighters, law enforcement units and medical teams—mobilized given the heightened security protocols surrounding the gathering.
The episode represented the second fire-related crisis in Davos that evening. According to the report, police stated a fondue stand positioned near a hotel ignited separately, forcing the brief displacement of hotel occupants.
Authorities reported no injuries from that incident as well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment