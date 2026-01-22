403
India Retains the Pole Position in the Global Talent Barometer Score Rankings for 2026 with 77% Score
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) NEW DELHI, INDIA (Jan 20, 2026) – ManpowerGroup India, today released its Global Talent Barometer 2026,a robust new tool offering unparalleled insights into workforce sentiment across 19 countries, including India. The results, based on responses gathered from over 1,000 workers across India between Sep 1 and Oct 1, 2025, reveals a complex landscape of employee well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence in the rapidly evolving world of work.
The overall Global Talent Barometer score of 77% was derived from three indices: Well-Being (77%), Job Satisfaction (64%), and Confidence (90%). Workers in India report the highest levels of skills and confidence, with 95% expressing confidence in their abilities to perform their jobs; but this confidence isn’t fully translating into job satisfaction or loyalty, with only 38% satisfied in their roles.
“India’s Global Talent Barometer score of 77% points to a workforce that remains confident and capable, with 95% of workers confident in their skills and an overall confidence level of 90%. However, this optimism is under strain. Job satisfaction stands at 64%, over half of workers experience moderate to high daily stress, while 75% report burnout driven by workload and long hours. Nearly half the workforce is choosing to ‘job hug’, while many continue to explore new opportunities. The message from the data is clear, confidence alone will not sustain engagement. Employers that invest in visible career pathways, manager trust, and employee well-being will be better positioned to retain talent, drive long-term workforce resilience, and turn today’s confidence into sustained productivity,” said Mr. Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.
Workforce Snapshot: Confidence is high, but so is stress
•Well-Being: At 77% the well-being index declined marginally from last year (79%). 93% find work meaningful and purposeful, 53% experience moderate to high daily stress, 93% feel aligned with company values and 87% feel supported on work-life balance.
•Job Satisfaction: At 64% the satisfaction index also declined marginally from 2025 (65%). 38% are satisfied with current job, 54% feel their job is secure, 84% trust their managers and 41% expect a possible job loss soon.
•Confidence: At 90% the confidence index is down by 4% vs last year. 95% are confident in their skills for the current role, 89% have career development opportunities, 84% have promotion opportunities and 90% are confident in using AI (-4%).
INDIA KEY FINDINGS
Well-Being: The Burnout Epidemic
•75% of workers report experiencing burnout citing high workloads (35%) and pressure/long hours (30%).
•Despite high meaning and values alignment (93% each), 53% report moderate to high daily stress.
•Blue-Collar workers report the lowest overall well-being (68%), driven by high stress at work.
•Middle-managers (95%) and white-collar workers/senior managers (94%) find the most meaning & purpose in their work yet are the most stressed work groups.
•Gen Z women (64%) report the highest levels of high daily stress.
•Amongst eight sectors, Energy & Utilities records the lowest well-being (72%).
Job Satisfaction: Job Hugging vs Job Hopping
•48% workers plan to stay, while at the same time 84% are already hunting for a job, as 41% expect a possible job loss soon.
•Gen Z (26%) job satisfaction is the lowest of any generation - with women (24%) ranking even lower.
•Blue-collar workers (59%) feel the most secure in their jobs, while front-line workers (50%) are the least secure.
•Workers employed in remote work locations have the least job satisfaction (66%).
•Workers in Healthcare (52%) and Financials & Real Estate (50%) are least secure in their current jobs while job search confidence is the highest amongst IT (86%) and Industrials & Materials’ (85%) workers.
•The IT retention challenge intensified as fewer workers said they are likely to stay in their current jobs, down by 5% since 2025.
•55% supplement primary income through investments, part-time/freelance opportunities. This trend is most pronounced amongst Gen Z (88%).
•62% are concerned that advancing technology will replace their role at work in the next two years.
•71% prefer a stable and predictable job, even if it’s not exciting.
•Most workers (86%) see rapid changes in required skills, AI and instability in the economy as their greatest career threats.
•84% of employees believe their managers have their backs. Even under pressure and uncertainty, they continue to build trust.
Confidence: The AI Confidence Paradox
•India (90%) remains the world’s most confident workforce confidence underpinned by experience & skills (95%) and access to latest tech (90%).
•AI adoption rose by 3%, even as confidence in using technology fell by 4%. People are confident in what they do today but remain uncertain about how they will fit into what comes next.
•The tech-confidence dip was sharpest among Baby Boomers (-4%) and Gen X (-9%).
•Gender parity is seen with women reporting experience & skills comparable to men (95%). But women outperform men on all other 3 indices - career development, opportunities and tech usage.
•Career opportunities weakened most for blue‑collar workers (–20%) and hybrid workers (–9%).
•Financials and Real Estate and Industrials & Materials reported the highest confidence levels supported by clearer development & advancement pathways.
Three trends to watch
1.Persistent burnout offers an opportunity for differentiation: Across industries, daily worker stress remains high, with nearly three in four workers (75%) saying they are currently experiencing burnout. Employers that take small steps to mitigate growing burnout can realize long-term retention and talent acquisition advantage.
2.Cautious stability with active job-hunting: Fewer workers plan to stay in their current positions (48%), and many are simultaneously applying for new jobs (84%). A greater focus on meaningful career path discussions offers employers the opportunity to tap into the workforce’s desire for career and income growth.
3.Restoring worker confidence: Automation skills gaps are beginning to impact overall worker confidence. The number of workers who say they completed training in the past six months (65%) has not increased. Employers that can translate knowledge of AI skills gaps into increased training participation will be best positioned to capitalize on its productivity potential.
