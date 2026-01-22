Investor Demand For Fixed-Term Products And Fixed-Rate Bonds Accelerates Amid Market Uncertainty, Says Lismor Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global financial markets continue to adjust to higher interest rates and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, investor appetite for fixed-term products and fixed-rate bonds is rising sharply, according to Lismor Capital Pty Limited.

The financial services firm, which operates across the United Kingdom and Australia and services clients globally, reports a notable increase in client allocations toward fixed-income strategies designed to deliver predictable returns and reduced volatility. The trend reflects a broader shift in investor priorities following years of market turbulence, inflationary pressures, and uneven performance across risk assets.

Lismor Capital says demand has grown across a wide range of investor profiles, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and internationally based clients seeking to rebalance portfolios that were previously weighted toward equities or alternative investments.

“In an environment where market visibility remains limited, investors are increasingly placing value on certainty,” a spokesperson for Lismor Capital said.“Fixed-term products and fixed-rate bonds offer defined outcomes, which is resonating strongly with clients looking to manage risk without exiting the market entirely.”

Following a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates, fixed-income instruments are once again delivering yields that many investors consider attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. Central banks' efforts to contain inflation have pushed benchmark rates higher, creating opportunities within fixed-rate structures that were largely absent over the past decade.

According to Lismor Capital, clients are particularly focused on products with transparent structures, clearly defined maturities, and exposure to established issuers. Jurisdictional stability, regulatory clarity, and issuer fundamentals have become increasingly important selection criteria.

The firm notes that interest in fixed-income products is not solely defensive. Many investors are using fixed-term allocations strategically - pairing income-generating instruments with selective exposure to equities, private markets, and pre-IPO opportunities in order to improve overall portfolio resilience.

“Rather than reacting to short-term market movements, investors are taking a more deliberate approach to portfolio construction,” the spokesperson added.“Fixed-rate bonds are being used to anchor portfolios while still allowing room for growth-oriented positions.”

Market conditions have reinforced this approach. While certain equity indices have posted gains, valuations remain sensitive to earnings revisions, policy signals, and geopolitical developments. At the same time, liquidity in private markets has tightened, with longer exit timelines becoming more common. Against this backdrop, fixed-term products offering contractual income streams have gained renewed relevance.

Lismor Capital's advisory teams in London and Australia work with clients to assess how fixed-income allocations align with individual investment goals, time horizons, and risk tolerance. The firm emphasises diversification and disciplined capital allocation, rather than tactical market timing.

Industry analysts broadly agree that fixed-income markets are experiencing one of their most compelling periods in recent history. Even if interest rates begin to decline gradually, many fixed-rate products currently available may continue to appeal to investors seeking income stability and reduced exposure to market volatility.

Looking ahead, Lismor Capital expects sustained interest in fixed-term products as investors adapt to a higher-for-longer rate environment and reassess the role of income-generating assets within diversified portfolios.

“Investors are prioritising clarity and control,” the spokesperson said.“Fixed-term and fixed-rate solutions are meeting that need at a time when uncertainty remains a defining feature of global markets.”

Media Contact

...

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.