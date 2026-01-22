Assam - The Only State In The Country To Directly Engage In Oil Production, Claims CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam is not only defined by its glorious past but is steadily shaping new milestones, as he highlighted the state's entry into oil production following the discovery of crude in the Namrup-Borhat block.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said that in 2025, Assam became the first state to be engaged in oil production with the discovery in the Namrup-Borhat block, marking a significant moment in the state's economic and industrial journey.

He noted that the development will strengthen government revenue and accelerate Assam's overall growth.

Officials said the discovery assumes importance as it adds a new dimension to Assam's long-standing association with the hydrocarbons sector, which began over a century ago with Asia's first oil well at Digboi.

The Namrup-Borhat find is expected to further consolidate Assam's position as a key energy-producing state in the country.

The Chief Minister emphasised that enhanced oil production would not only boost the state exchequer through higher royalties and associated revenues but also create employment opportunities, stimulate ancillary industries and support infrastructure development in the region.

"This milestone will have a multiplier effect on Assam's economy, particularly in Upper Assam, which has traditionally been the hub of oil and gas activities," he said.

Industry experts believe that domestic oil discoveries such as Namrup-Borhat will contribute to India's broader objective of reducing dependence on crude oil imports and strengthening energy security.

For Assam, the project is also seen as aligning with the state government's push for industrial expansion, investment attraction and sustainable economic growth.

The state government has, in recent years, undertaken a series of reforms and policy initiatives to improve the ease of doing business and attract investments in sectors such as energy, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Assam is moving ahead with confidence, blending its rich legacy with a forward-looking development agenda. He added that the Namrup-Borhat oil discovery stands as a testament to Assam's growing role in India's economic and energy landscape.