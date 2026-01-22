Qatar To Set Up Tamim Bin Hamad University For Military & Technology Sciences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, and during the joint graduation ceremony of the military colleges, Qatar Armed Forces announced the establishment of Tamim bin Hamad University for Military and Technology Sciences, which will serve as an advanced academic institution, unifying the expertise of military and technical colleges and institutions within a unified scientific framework.

The university aims to enhance academic integration and coordination among military colleges and institutions, while preserving the identity and specializations of each college. It also seeks to elevate military education to an advanced university level that keeps pace with modern requirements and science and technology developments.

Furthermore, the university will contribute to developing national military competencies and raising the level of professionalism by building upon the accumulated experience and distinguished outputs of the prestigious military colleges, in order to enhance national readiness and support the security and defense system.

The university will include several military academic institutions, such as the Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College, Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Ghanem Naval Academy, Al-Zaeem Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah Air College, Strategic Studies Center, Military Technical College, and the Cyber Space Academy.

The establishment of the university affirms Qatar Armed Forces' commitment to investing in advanced military education, linking it to modern technological and strategic developments, and preparing highly qualified military personnel to serve the nation.